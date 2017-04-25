Anthony Joshua has warned Wladimir Klitschko that he can see straight through his mind games – but knows the dangers of facing a wounded animal.

Klitschko praised the way the two heavyweights have abstained from the trash talk seen between David Haye and Tony Bellew last month ahead of their Wembley showdown on Saturday night.

However, the 41-year-old Ukrainian has tried to get in his British rival’s head, centring his cloaked insults on Joshua’s muscular physique and his aspiration to become a billionaire.

But Joshua has dismissed Klitschko’s psychological attack as the older fighter trying to shift criticism he has received in the past to his younger foe.

"There is nothing wrong with wanting to be a billionaire - if you have kids you would advise them to set goals high, there's nothing wrong with aiming high," Joshua said.

"Wladimir Klitschko was accused of carrying out fights to the 12th round to secure commercial revenue in Germany. He has been accused of trying to accumulate financial gain as well. Maybe he is using that as a way to attack me because he has been in that situation before.

"He used to be accused of being too muscular because he used to gas after five or six rounds coming through.

"Everything he has gone through he seems to be throwing at the young champion coming through. I study boxing, I see where he is coming from. I can see his angles. It is important to unsettle a fighter.

"Boxing isn't just about the Mike Tysons of the world, there are so many ways of expressing yourself. It is a martial art."