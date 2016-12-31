After a quiet end to the year in boxing terms, it’s warming to see that plenty of exciting fights have already been scheduled for the early stages of 2017.

For those who love watching boxing on television, the next 12 months could deliver some of the best action ever, especially now that BT Sport have thrown themselves into the fight game after signing a deal with veteran promoter Frank Warren.

With Sky Sports and Channel 5 also set to continue their commitment to boxing, 2017 will provide pure pugilistic paradise for connoisseurs of the squared circle.

James DeGale v Badou Jack

Like a former Big Brother contestant or a member of a faded Britpop band, James DeGale is still striving to define himself in the harsh face of stardom

The 30-year-old is the current IBF super middleweight champion, but has not fought in Britain for over two years. Although DeGale has earned recent victories over the likes of Andre Dirrell and Lucian Bute, he is in danger of becoming the forgotten man of British boxing.

His fight with Badou Jack on 14th January could revitalise his career, with Jack’s WBC title also on the line. Victory in this unification bout could lead to a potential future fight with Callum Smith, but he will need to be wary of his Swedish opponent who defeated George Groves in September 2015.

Carl Frampton v Leo Santa Cruz

Recently named ESPN’s Fight of the Year, Carl Frampton was shamefully left off the BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist despite two excellent victories this year.

After outclassing long-term rival Scott Quigg, Frampton moved up in weight to win the WBA featherweight title in a sensational summer scrap with the formerly undefeated Leo Santa Cruz.

The two will meet again on 28th January in Las Vegas, and Frampton will be hoping to score an even more decisive victory this time around.

Dejan Zlaticanin v Mikey Garcia

Two further world title bouts will feature on the undercard of Frampton/Santa Cruz II, including an intriguing WBC lightweight championship fight between Dejan Zlaticanin and Mikey Garcia.

The undefeated Zlaticanin is best known to British boxing fans for defeating Ricky Burns in 2014, and he won the WBC belt last June against Franklin Mamani.



Garcia has never been beaten in 35 fights, and the former super featherweight King returned to action in July after a two year absence from the ring.

Welsh world champion Lee Selby will also fight in Vegas against Jonathan Barros.

Guillermo Rigondeaux v Moises Flores

A two-time Olympic gold medalist and the current WBA super bantamweight champion, Guillermo Rigondeaux will look to extend his undefeated record on 25th February against 25-0 Mexican Moises Flores.

Rigondeaux’s last fight took place in Liverpool when he dismantled James Dickens inside two rounds, but he will be facing a much classier calibre of opponent in Flores.

David Haye v Tony Bellew

Haye and Bellew came to premature blows at the pre-fight press conference ( Getty )

Look, we all know this is the biggest farce of the year. David Haye is going to knock out Tony Bellew whenever he wants, the feud is straight out of professional wrestling and it’s yet another PPV designed to con the public.

But let’s face it - we’re all going to watch. It’s like eating a whole box of Quality Street or having one final pint - nobody is enjoying it, but if we squint a little it might bring a small sliver of entertainment into our meaningless lives.

Keith Thurman v Danny Garcia

A much more competitive fight will take place on the same night as Haye/Bellew, when two of the best welterweights in the world finally collide on 4th March.

Both Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman boast similar undefeated records, but Garcia’s recent level of opponents has been exceptionally poor.

Thurman too has struggled to land the big fights in recent times, which makes this clash all the more significant for both boxers.

Britain's current boxing world champions







13 show all Britain's current boxing world champions























1/13 Anthony Joshua IBF heavyweight Getty

2/13 Tony Bellew WBC cruiserweight Getty

3/13 Nathan Cleverly WBA light heavyweight Getty

4/13 James DeGale IBF super-middleweight Getty

5/13 Billy-Joe Saunders WBO middleweight Getty

6/13 Kell Brook IBF welterweight Getty

7/13 Ricky Burns WBA light welterweight Getty

8/13 Terry Flanagan WBO lightweight Getty

9/13 Carl Frampton WBA featherweight Getty

10/13 Lee Selby IBF featherweight Getty

11/13 Jamie McDonnell WBA bantamweight Getty

12/13 Lee Haskins IBF bantamweight Getty

13/13 Khalid Yafai WBA super flyweight Getty

Gennady Golovkin v Danny Jacobs

Golovkin finally gets in the ring with a credible rival in his own weight class on 18 March when he faces the heavy-hitting Danny Jacobs.

What else can be said about the 36-0 Golovkin who stopped the brave Kell Brook in September? He’s perhaps the most complete fighter on the planet with seemingly zero weaknesses.

Jacobs will be looking to exploit any gaps that his rival may have developed, and the 32-1 American is putting his WBA middleweight belt on the line against Golovkin’s litany of world titles.

Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko

Forget the fight, it’s a fairly meaningless exhibition bout akin to Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed squaring off in the gym after Rocky III, but fans will have to watch this event just to see if Tyson Fury turns up in a fur coat and creates a ruckus afterwards.

Make no mistakes, Joshua vs Fury would be the biggest fight in British boxing history if announced, and the beginning of the build could come at Wembley Stadium on 29th April.

One fight to avoid…

Chris Eubank heads into his first world title shot with a lack of knowledge about his opponent Renold Quinlan ( Getty )

Chris Eubank Jr continues his quest to alienate everybody in boxing when he becomes the first fighter to appear on ITV Box Office early next year.

The bout against Renold Quinlan is as meaningless as it is uncompetitive, and will no doubt bomb dramatically. Having to pay for fights like this cheapens the allure and spectacle of boxing, and is best ignored.