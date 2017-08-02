Little over three months after the biggest win of his career, Anthony Joshua is eager to do it all again as he revealed the date of his next training camp, thus giving Wladimir Klitschko a tight deadline to agree to a rematch.

The initial bout on 29th April of this year saw Joshua stun the former heavyweight king in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley in what was dubbed one of the most exciting heavyweight fights since the glory days of 1990s.

The Independent revealed last month that Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn flew out to Las Vegas with his manager Freddie Cunningham to discuss staging the money-spinning rematch on the famous Sin City strip.

Who next for Anthony Joshua?







6 show all Who next for Anthony Joshua?









1/6 Who next? Joshua sensationally defeated Wladimir Klitschko - so who's next? Getty

2/6 Wladimir Klitschko The 41-year-old has already revealed he has a rematch clause he can take advantage of, and that only another showdown with Joshua is capable of convincing him to fight on. Joshua has also already said he would be willing to fight the Ukrainian again, but beyond financial gain there seems little benefit for the champion. Having already beaten him so entertainingly, Klitschko represents a high-risk, low-reward opponent. Getty

3/6 Deontay Wilder A fight between Joshua and America's WBC heavyweight champion Wilder, 31, would likely prove the richest in the heavyweight division. The combination of two charismatic, explosive punchers would appeal both in the UK and the US, but may have such commercial potential that they would choose to delay until next summer. Wilder was ringside at Wembley, but has also been linked to fighting Tony Bellew. Getty

4/6 Joseph Parker New Zealand's WBO champion Parker carries less threat and appeal than Wilder but also represents less of a risk. The 25-year-old had been scheduled to fight Tyson Fury's cousin Hughie until injury ruled the challenger out, and is one of only two fighters against which a unification match-up could be made. Getty

5/6 Tyson Fury Immediately after his defeat of Klitschko, Joshua called out the fighter who is quickly becoming his biggest rival. The 28-year-old Fury unsurprisingly responded on Twitter, writing "challenge accepted". Both seem confident of victory and willing to fight each other, both have beaten Klitschko and both represent the other's most intriguing opponent within the UK. Fury's biggest challenge could yet come in regaining his boxing licence amid his struggles with depression. Getty

6/6 Tony Bellew The former WBC cruiserweight champion's unexpected defeat of David Haye has given him far more appeal in the heavyweight division than any would have predicted. He seems incapable of providing Joshua with much of a test, but the money involved in fighting the champion will become such that any potential offers will be tempting. A match-up between the two is also straightforward to make, given they are both promoted by Matchroom. The biggest question may be whether Matchroom would rather use the 34-year-old Liverpudlian to further build Wilder's reputation before the American eventually fights Joshua. Getty

Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, which will host the circus of Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor later this month, is likely to be the destination should Klitschko accept the rematch, ahead of Cardiff’s Principality Stadium or a possible fight in Nigeria, the birthplace of Joshua’s mother.

If the 41-year-old Ukrainian does decide to retire instead of one final shot at regaining the WBA and IBF titles he lost to Tyson Fury two years ago, Joshua will be left to fight his mandatory challenger for the straps, Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev.

“I hope we can put a seal on it before the end of the month,” Joshua said. “If we fought November 11, starting August 22 is a three-month camp, so towards the end of the month, one way or the other (I'm expecting to know), because I've got to crack on.

Joshua stopped Klitschko in the 11th round at Wembley (Getty)



“It was just fun, it was just entertaining. I'd do it again, definitely. And going to Vegas opens the door for the (WBC champion Deontay) Wilder fight.

“(Klitschko's) not going to top what he's already done but for 10 years people said he was boring because he was so dominant, but he got a lot of respect in defeat, so that should give him a real motivation (for a rematch).

“He's got another chance to do it. I'd do it if I was him.”

Klitschko sent Joshua to the canvas for the first time in his career in their original fight and, immediately following the defeat, suggested he has himself to blame for a second consecutive loss by not keeping the pressure on the 27-year-old.

Joshua called those claims about his drop in the sixth round as “nonsense”, though, and instead repeated the admission of Klitschko’s late trainer Manny Steward, that the heavyweight lacks “killer instinct”.

“There's a lot more to it than ‘I let him off the hook; that's the only reason he beat me, I took my foot off the gas’,” Joshua added. “That's nonsense. He's been champion for 10 years, he knows better than that, so that's not a good enough excuse.

“You have to have a killer instinct. No matter what people tell you, sometimes you've got to do it your way. Maybe Wladimir came up short for those reasons.

Joshua vs Klitschko: Best trash talk







6 show all Joshua vs Klitschko: Best trash talk









1/6 Anthony Joshua “I’m going for the knockout, that’s what I do. I haven’t experienced losing as a professional yet so I don’t know that feeling. I’m going for a knockout.



“I always say you either crumble or rise to the occasion. I’m conditioning my mind talking about it, visualising to make it into reality." Getty

2/6 Wladimir Klitschko “AJ has a lot of energy, he's young, he wants to show it. He has these big muscles that give him confidence. He wants to demolish people right in front of him. Those muscles give him a lot of confidence.



“But did you hear about boxing? It's the sweet science. Boxing is the sweet science, the ice is thin. The most vicious boxers were conquered. There was one boxer, Kimbo Slice, he was unstoppable, he was knocking everybody out. Then one guy came out and took him down. Kimbo was really strong.” Getty

3/6 Anthony Joshua On his inexperience at world level: “Look at it this way, who were Tyson Fury and Lennox fighting in their 19th fight? People say I had an easy route to the championship, but I didn’t have to take on Charles Martin.



“I should have said, 'No, I’m going to defend the British title outright, I should stay where I am.'” Getty

4/6 Wladimir Klitschko “It was not my best jab. During the sparring session, the preparation, how I do it - you have something you need to practice, so you do it. And you are adjusting it to every guy so, in 12 rounds of sparring, I'll have four guys sometimes, or five or even six guys.”



“We've exchanged lots of shots, so he knows what to expect and I do too.” GettyGetty

5/6 Anthony Joshua “He has to pass on the baton. I do hear it a lot, he's too old, he's faded.



“But then I try and flip it. Even if he is too old, which I think he is, he's in a good place mentally and that's a dangerous fighter.



“Timing is everything and maybe Father Time has caught up with the former champ.” Getty

6/6 Wladimir Klitschko “AJ wants to become a billionaire. Well, he needs to impress, and he needs to show what he is capable of doing and I think that all of that in combination is tremendous pressure, unbelievable pressure.



“He can only judge on what he knows. He is 27 years old and he has 18 professional fights, so his judgment is only based on his experience.



“All the pressure is on the other side – not on me. I don’t need to defend my titles, I don’t need to break the losing record I had.” Getty

“Maybe it's protecting his reputation. I can believe he said to himself ‘Cool, I've got him hurt, I'm going to get him out in three rounds but I need to gain my energy back because I'm too tired’.

“(But) he was cautious: he knows that if he comes steaming in he's going to get knocked out himself, he was jittery, he was tired as well. There's a lot more to it. It's not that he let me off the hook: I don't think I gave him an opportunity to finish me.”