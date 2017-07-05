It takes a brave man to openly ridicule Richard Baranyi – a fearsome looking Hungarian light-heavyweight boasting an impressive professional record of 18-1. Not that British boxing hopeful Anthony Yarde, who will fight Baranyi in a WBO European title fight on July 8, is feeling too intimidated.

“Everybody knows I'm a fan of food, so I've been calling him ‘chicken biryani’,” he told The Independent. “At the press conference I’m planning to put a plate of biryani in front of him, sprinkle it with some salt and then eat it in front of him.”

Yarde is hardly a shrinking violet. The 25-year-old, who only turned professional two years ago, is flying high after impressive victories over Darren Snow and Chris Hobbs this year, and is now busy preparing for his first international title bout.

And despite his teasing of Baranyi, Yarde is aware that he’s not in for an easy night at the office. The Hungarian is an experienced boxer, and has knocked down more opponents in his career than Yarde has had fights.

“I hope he doesn't take things too personally,” Yarde added. “I'm sure he's a nice guy, I'm sure he's a boxer.

“He's a step up. He's not a European champion for no reason. And on fight night we'll see what he is really made of.”

Yarde in training at his Canning Town gym

Yarde is keen to get the British public well on side ahead of the fight, and is holding a string of open exhibition session at his gym in Canning Town to build anticipation ahead of the bout.

Not that he needs them: the Hackney lad says he already feels in fantastic shape and is confident of victory on July 8.

“I am very confident. It's not arrogance or cockiness,” he said.

The light-heavyweight is confident of success on July 8 ( Getty )

“It's hard work. I am sure if you study for an exam, and you know 90% of answers; you go there with confidence.

“In boxing one punch can change a fight but you still need to go in there and feel confident. You need to positive; know that you can do the business and get the job done.”

“My next step is July 8, that's what I focus on. I'm putting in some serious work. They say cream rises to the top; I hope I'll to be that cream.”

The light-heavyweight, who has stopped ten of the eleven opponents he has faced so far in his professional career, also explains that he has been working closely with nutritionists from MaxiMuscle to prepare for the biggest night of his career.

“In the beginning I used to eat a lot, and then because of my diet I used to sacrifice meals,” he explains.

“MaxiMuscle helped me a lot in terms of nutrition. They helped me with some research: how many times to eat, what kind of meals to eat and the combination of meals I should be eating. And I feel fantastic.”

