Tony Bellew will fight again this year following his victory over David Haye, his promoter Eddie Hearn has said, squashing speculation that the heavyweight boxer could retire.

Bellew beat Haye in the 11th-round of their eagerly awaited fight on March 4, with Haye’s trainer Shane McGuigan throwing in the towel to end the contest.

Haye tore his Achilles in the 6th-round of their fight at the O2 Arena, with Bellew breaking his hand seeking the knockout prior to the stoppage.

Bellew, 34, claimed after his victory that he was considering retiring from the sport. But Hearn has confirmed that the Livperpudlian would fight again this year, possibly in a rematch against Haye.

"We're going to fight this year, 100 percent," said Hearn on Sky Sports News HQ.

1/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Tony Bellew was first to the ring at the O2 Arena. Getty Images

2/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew David Haye made Bellew wait as he made his way to the ring slowly. Getty Images

3/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Bellew impressed in the first round but Haye thought back to take the advantage. Getty Images

4/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye was leading the fight when he suffered an injury tp his ankle. Getty Images

5/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye limps back to his corner after suffering the injury. Getty Images

6/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Trainer Shane McGuigan had to remove tape that he put around Haye's ankle. Getty Images

7/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew With Haye injured, Bellew was able to attack him at will without fear of being tagged. Getty Images

8/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye was sent crashing out of the ring by a left hook to the head by Bellew. AFP/Getty Images

9/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Bellew celebrates his victory over Haye. Getty Images

10/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Bellew celebrates after the fight is stopped in round 11. Getty Images

11/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye was pulled out of the fight by trainer Shane McGuigan. Getty Images

12/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye looked disconsolate after the fight. Getty Images

13/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye confirmed he intends to remain in the ring and will not retire. Getty Images

14/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Bellew and Haye were both complimentary of each other afterwards despite the rivalry. Getty Images

15/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Both Haye and Bellew said they were open to a rematch. Getty Images

"Like Bellew said, the decision will be made by him and his family and it's my job to present the opportunities to him. I believe the Haye rematch will be one of those opportunities.

"Part of Tony Bellew wanted to beat him fully fit. There are some unanswered questions.

"It was an epic event, it was a thrilling fight but the Haye rematch certainly remains one of the biggest fights out there for both guys.”

Bellew has said he wants to fight heavyweight champion Wilder ( Getty )

Hearn did however add that Bellew has a number of different opportunities following the biggest win of his career, suggesting that he could ignore a lucrative rematch with Haye in favour fighting either Deontay Wilder or Joseph Parker.

"For Haye the only fight out there is the Tony Bellew rematch. For Tony there's the Haye rematch, there's Parker, there's Wilder, there's Tyson Fury, there's plenty of options,” he added.