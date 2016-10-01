Boxer Mike Towell dies in hospital after Glasgow fight

Scottish boxer Mike Towell has died in hospital after he was seriously injured in a bout.

The 25-year-old had to be stretchered from the ring after a fifth-round loss to Dale Evans in a St Andrews Sporting Club fight in Glasgow on Thursday night.

Towell, from Dundee, was then rushed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by ambulance accompanied by his promoter, Tommy Gilmour.

The tragic death was later confirmed by the sportsman's management who are expected to release a statement on Saturday morning.

The British Boxing Board of Control, the sport's governing body and licensing authority, is yet to comment.

Members of the boxing community have paid tribute to the sportsman, dubbed “Iron Mike”.

St Andrews Sporting Club said Towell “will always be in our hearts”.

Trainer Shane McGuigan said on Twitter: “Heartbreaking news that Mike Towell has lost his life. May he rest in peace, thoughts go out to his loved ones. £RIP”

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: “Absolutely devastated by the passing of Mike Towell - all of our thoughts with his friends and family at this time.”

Evans is yet to comment on his opponent's death, but described Towell as a “true warrior” in a statement issued after he was taken to hospital.

He said: “The ingredients were there for an entertaining fight and it was that, we are both punchers and so sadly for Mike he came out the wrong side.

“I never wanted to see my opponent being stretchered out of the ring. Who would ever want that sight? That was so hard for his family and my heart goes out to them.”

The event at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Glasgow, was being broadcast on STV Glasgow when the Towell was fatally injured.

The boxer had been undefeated going into Thursday's fight, with 11 previous wins and one draw on his professional record, and the bout was an eliminator for the British welterweight title.

According to the BoxRed database of professional fights, Towell was knocked down in the first round and again in the fifth prior to the stoppage.

The bout was refereed by Victor Loughlin, who was also in charge of the British middleweight title fight in March between Chris Eubank and Nick Blackwell, which ended the latter's career after he suffered a bleed on the skull when he was stopped in 10 rounds.

Press Association