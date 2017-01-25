Carl Frampton faces Leo Santa Cruz for a second time as he hopes to get his new year off to the best start possible and defend his world featherweight title.

The Belfast-born Frampton, voted ‘Fighter of the Year’ by The Ring magazine earlier this month, claimed the WBA’s 126lb crown with a majority decision win over Santa Cruz last July.

Their bout at New York City’s Barclays Centre was one of last year’s best, and the rematch at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand promises to reach the same heights.

What time is the fight?

The fight will take place on the night of Saturday 29 January at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, meaning it will start in the early hours of Sunday morning GMT.

Frampton and Santa Cruz’s main event is expected to begin at around 4.00am GMT.

Where can I watch it?

The fight will be shown live on Sky Sports 1, with coverage starting at 1.00am GMT.

Who’s on the undercard?

Dejan Zlaticanin vs Mikey Garcia

WBC world lightweight title, 12 rounds

Lee Selby vs Jonathan Victor Barros

IBF world featherweight, 12 rounds

Josh Taylor vs Alfonso Olvera

Super lightweight, 10 rounds

Ivan Redkach vs Demond Brock

Lightweight, 8 rounds

David Benavidez vs Sherali Mamajonov

Super middleweight, 8 rounds

Leduan Barthelemy vs Jesus Aguinaga

Featherweight, 6 rounds

What are their records?

Wins, wins by knockout, losses, draws

Frampton: W23 KO14 L0 D0

Santa Cruz: W32 KO18 L1 D1

Who will win?

What belts are on the line?

Frampton currently has one belt to his name, having taken Santa Cruz’s WBA world featherweight title in their first meeting last July.

The Northern Irishman is classed as the WBA’s ‘super’ champion, with Abner Mares holding the sanctioning body’s lesser featherweight belt.

Odds

Frampton: 5/9

Santa Cruz: 7/5

Frampton by KO: 33/10

Frampton by points: 13/10

Santa Cruz by KO: 5/1

Santa Cruz by points: 11/4