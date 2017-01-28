If the mundanity and pointlessness of Sports Personality of the Year could be summed up by one oversight, it would be the curious absence of Carl Frampton in the 2016 edition of the show. The 29-year-old two-weight world champion enjoyed an exceptional year, where he defeated longtime rival Scott Quigg before moving up to featherweight to beat Leo Santa Cruz in a classic.

Frampton was named ESPN’s and The Ring's 'Fighter of the Year 'after those two absorbing victories, but was ignored by BBC at their own awards ceremony. Yes it was an Olympic year, and all due respect to Nicola Adams, but her gold medal in Rio involved the decorated champion barely having to get out of first gear.

Kate Richardson-Walsh was nominated for captaining a field hockey team which everyone knows is the most boring sport on the planet, Jamie Vardy was the second best player for Leicester during their Premier League winning season, while Danny Willett’s end to 2016 resembled Leicester’s start to 2017.

Frampton deserved better, and he gets the opportunity to show the world once more what he can do tonight in Las Vegas. His opponent, once again, is Santa Cruz, in an eagerly anticipated rematch for the WBA featherweight title. Their first fight last July was a classic, as two genuinely world class fighters each produced an intensity unseen in most top-level fights.

The reach and craftiness of Santa Cruz blended beautifully with Frampton’s more dynamic style, and the fight ebbed and flowed which all the intrigue of a Hollywood blockbuster. In the end it was Frampton’s power and doggedness which allowed him to win the belt and keep his undefeated record, while causing the first defeat of Santa Cruz’s career.

Six months on, and both men have been training ferociously for their second chance at destiny. This time, the kaleidoscope kingdom that is Las Vegas will welcome the two men to the squared circle, and over 5,000 of Frampton’s Irish fans have made the journey to America.

​“Going into this fight, I have the psychological edge,” said Frampton after weighing in a pound under the featherweight limit. ”This is my second fight at featherweight, so I'm getting more used to the weight. I feel more comfortable overall this time. I am going to beat him again, but this time more convincingly.”

The bookmakers believe that this will be another close fight, with Frampton a narrow 8/11 favourite against the 11/8 available for Santa Cruz. Frampton will now be fighting at featherweight for the second time however, and his power was evident in the inaugural battle. If his strength and accuracy has improved over the past six months at the higher weight, the 3/1 for him to win by stoppage could appeal to some punters.

Expect another close battle regardless of the result as both men are able to mix up tactics in the ring. Frampton’s stamina was called into question after fighting Quigg, but he fought right to the end against Santa Cruz. Meanwhile, his Mexican opponent displayed previously unseen desire and heart after losing some early rounds to Frampton in July.

Britain's current boxing world champions







13 show all Britain's current boxing world champions























1/13 Anthony Joshua IBF heavyweight Getty

2/13 Tony Bellew WBC cruiserweight Getty

3/13 Nathan Cleverly WBA light heavyweight Getty

4/13 James DeGale IBF super-middleweight Getty

5/13 Billy-Joe Saunders WBO middleweight Getty

6/13 Kell Brook IBF welterweight Getty

7/13 Ricky Burns WBA light welterweight Getty

8/13 Terry Flanagan WBO lightweight Getty

9/13 Carl Frampton WBA featherweight Getty

10/13 Lee Selby IBF featherweight Getty

11/13 Jamie McDonnell WBA bantamweight Getty

12/13 Lee Haskins IBF bantamweight Getty

13/13 Khalid Yafai WBA super flyweight Getty

Fans watching on Sky Sports tonight also expected to see Lee Selby in action, but the Welsh IBF featherweight champion will now no longer be in action after opponent Jonathan Victor Barros was not able to compete.

Selby was expected to challenge the winner of the main event if he had defeated Barros, but will now have to wait a little bit longer to do so.

An intriguing undercard still includes a WBC lightweight title fight between champion Dejan Zlaticanin and 35-0 Mikey Garcia. The undefeated Zlaticanin is best known to British boxing fans for defeating Ricky Burns in 2014, and he won the WBC belt last June against Franklin Mamani.

Garcia has never been beaten in 35 fights, and the former super featherweight King returned to action in July after a two year absence from the ring.

Elsewhere, Scottish sensation Josh Taylor looks to go 8-0 as he takes on Alfonso Olvera, while on BoxNation, Francisco Vargas takes on Miguel Berchelt for the WBC super featherweight title in the early hours of the morning.

Live coverage of Frampton vs Leo Santa Cruz II will start from 1.00am on Sky Sports 1