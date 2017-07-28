Carl Frampton has weighed in 1lb over the 126lb featherweight limit ahead of his fight with Mexico’s Andrés Gutiérrez at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

After exceeding the weight limit, the contest will no longer be a WBC title eliminator for Frampton, although the status of the bout remains unchanged for his opponent.

That means Gutiérrez will still face WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. as a mandatory title challenger should he prevail against Frampton.

However, Frampton will no longer be presented with that opportunity after failing to make weight.

This is Frampton’s first contest since his defeat to Léo Santa Cruz in January: the first loss of his professional career.

Frampton is still the overwhelming favourite to beat Gutiérrez and his trainer Barry McGuigan commented before the weigh-in that he was “100% confident” of a home victory.

Frampton cut a dejected figure after defeat in Las Vegas ( Getty )

“He has always put pressure on himself. He always wants to perform the best he can and uses whatever triggers that by putting the onus on himself,” said McGuigan, himself a former world featherweight champion.

“Carl wants to win spectacularly. He wants to box the ears off this guy and take him out.

“I'm 100% confident and I think we are looking at a world title fight before the end of the year - but first we're focused on Saturday night.”