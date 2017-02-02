Chris Eubank Jnr has Billy Joe Saunders on his mind ahead of Renold Quinlan bout

Chris Eubank Jnr insists he will not rest until he "rights the wrong" of his defeat by Billy Joe Saunders, despite the fact he is just two days away from fighting Renold Quinlan.

The 27-year-old has long spoken of his belief that victory on Saturday against little-known Australian Quinlan, for the lightly-regarded IBO super-middleweight title, will open numerous opportunities for him because of its presence on ITV Box Office.

Regardless of his confidence he continued to stress he is not looking past his opponent, but he again spoke of his ambitions beyond Saturday and made it clear fighting WBO middleweight champion Saunders remains his priority.

Saunders inflicted the only defeat of Eubank Jnr's professional career when outpointing him in their grudge match in November 2014.

The latter has since succeeded in winning the British title, against Nick Blackwell, and in significantly growing his profile, but the so-far elusive rematch against his rival continues to dominate his thoughts.

"Saunders, I'm never, ever going to get past that fight, I'm never going to have him out of mind, until I right that wrong," Eubank Jnr said. "He has a win over me; I need to even the score."

Saturday's fight, at London's Olympia, also represents Eubank Jnr's first at 168lbs, and he spoke of his increased comfort through not having to reduce his weight before revealing his respect for Quinlan's willingness to travel to England to defend his title.

"I'm used to cutting weight, starving myself, no water, no carbs," he said. "To wake up this morning and have eggs and turkey: it's a great feeling.

"He's travelled halfway across the world to come here and defend his title. I've got respect for that; he didn't have to do that, he could have taken the easy route.

"(After Saturday) I'm coming for everybody. (James) DeGale: I want the rest of those teeth, I've told everybody I'm going to put them on my mantelpiece.

"(Gennady) Golovkin: he's seen by some of you guys as one of the best in the world. I don't see it; I can see holes. I've got a nice little plan for that man: Golovkin, I'm coming for you."

Quinlan, also 27, has never previously fought outside of Australia, and he said: "The days are going slowly when I want them to go fast."