Chris Eubank Jnr has revealed he knew nothing more than Renold Quinlan's name when he was presented with the chance to fight him for his IBO super-middleweight title.

He is scheduled to challenge the little-known Australian on 4 February in London to launch ITV's Box Office platform in a fight that has been criticised for Quinlan's profile, its pay-per-view nature and the fact his belt is not universally recognised as a true world title.

The 27-year-old, however, has again defended its legitimacy as he bids to follow in his father's footsteps as a world super-middleweight champion.

Eubank Jnr said: "I'd heard the name but I'd never seen him fight. I'd heard the name because he knocked out Daniel Geale and it was going around, but I'd never seen him fight.

"It doesn't matter who the opponent is, it's the title. Once I've got that then it's open season on anyone with a world title in the middleweight and super-middleweight division.

"It is what it is. Whatever people might say about the opponent, he's a world champion. He knocked out Daniel Geale to win his title and that means it doesn't matter what you think about him, he has a world title and I'm coming for it.

"It's just one of those things: get the title and move on from there. On to bigger and better things. And when you become a world champion, that's when all eyes really are on you. So once I can get myself in that position, I can go and challenge for everything else out there.

"Some of the best world champions in recent boxing history have held (an IBO) title, including (Gennady) Golovkin at the moment. So it's legitimate and it's something I'm going to be fighting to my last breath to get."

Eubank Jnr's step up from the middleweight division and the expectation he will win against Quinlan will take him into contention for potential future fights with British rivals James DeGale and George Groves - but he is adamant others continue to avoid him.

Eubank's step up to super middleweight puts him on a collision course with DeGale and Groves ( Getty )

"I know for a fact there are definitely fighters out there who wouldn't want to get in the ring with me," he said.

"That's one thing I respect about this Quinlan guy, he seems more than happy to come over here, leave his home town, his home country, and defend his title, so you've got to give that man some respect."

PA