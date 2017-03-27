  1. Sport
  2. More Sports
  3. Boxing

Conor McGregor would lose to Floyd Mayweather because he 'is not that good of a fighter', says Freddie Roach

Roach had earlier suggested that McGregor could shock Mayweather in a boxing match, but has reversed his stance by claiming that the Irishman's 'wild' style would cost him

Click to follow
The Independent Online
conor-mcgregor-mayweather.jpg
Reigning UFC Lightweight Champion McGregor is hoping to make his boxing debut Getty

The legendary boxing trainer Freddie Roach has rowed back on earlier comments he made suggesting Conor McGregor could test Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match, stressing that the Irishman’s ‘wild style’ would see him soundly beaten.

Roach is one of the most respected trainers in boxing, having cornered Manny Pacquiao during his fight with Mayweather, as well as working extensively with Miguel Cotto and former UFC Welterweight Champion Georges St-Pierre.

Last month Roach made headlines when he refused to rule out a shock McGregor victory should the UFC star and undefeated five-division world champion meet in a boxing ring. But in a new interview Roach appeared to backtrack on those comments, describing the charismatic McGregor as “not that good of a fighter”.

  • Read more

Could McGregor v Mayweather really happen?

“I'd love to see it, as McGregor is so fun to watch,” Roach told FightHype TV.

“He is a character but he is not that good of a fighter. He will let his hands go and so forth and is a little wild.

“Mayweather is not a risk-taker anymore and is not the most exciting guy in the world, but he is still a great boxer. And McGregor cannot beat guys like that, in my opinion."

McGregor v Mayweather 'superfight' possibility: Tale of the tape

The long rumoured fight between the pair is dogged by financial and legal complications. But both men insist the fight – which would likely become the first $1bn fight in the history of boxing – is going to happen.

McGregor even promised he would become the first man ever to stop Mayweather when in New York recently, to support fellow Irishman Michael Conlan’s professional debut.

UFC 205 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

UFC 205 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

  • 1/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

    Conor McGregor walks out of UFC 205 the first simultaneous two-weight world champion.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 2/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

    McGregor celebrates his KO win over Eddie Alvarez UFC 205 to hold the lightweight and featherweight titles.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 3/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

    McGregor became the first man to hold two different belts in UFC history.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 4/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

    McGregor continues to set the benchmark in the UFC.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 5/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

    Referee John McCarthy waves off the main event after Alvarez is floored for a fourth time.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 6/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

    McGregor utilised his left hook counter to floor Alvarez three times in the first round.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 7/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

    McGregor taunted Alvarez by holding back hands behind his back and urging him to throw a punch.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 8/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

    Alvarez had no answer for McGregor's speed and power.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 9/28 Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson

    Tyron Woodley retained his welterweight title by majority draw against Stephen Thompson.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 10/28 Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson

    Thompson survived a barrage of punches as well as a long gullotine choke hold.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 11/28 Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson

    Thompson was busted open on the bridge of his nose in the first round.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 12/28 Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson

    Woodley floored Thompson and dominated the opening round but Thompson would fight back.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 13/28 Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz

    Joanna Jedrzejczyk was pushed all the way by fellow Pole Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 14/28 Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz

    Jedrzejczyk dominated Kowalkiewicz for the first three rounds before the tables turned.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 15/28 Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz

    Jedrzejczyk remains the strawweight champion.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 16/28 Chris Weidman vs Yoel Romero

    Chris Weidman suffered a brutal defeat after catching a flying knee from Yoel Romero.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 17/28 Chris Weidman vs Yoel Romero

    Romero's flying knee split Weidman's head wide open to end the fight.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 18/28 Miesha Tate vs Raquel Pennington

    Miesha Tate announced her retirement after defeat by former apprentice Raquel Pennington.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 19/28 Miesha Tate vs Raquel Pennington

    Pennington dominated Tate for the entire three rounds.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 20/28 Miesha Tate vs Raquel Pennington

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr was at ringside for the bout.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 21/28 Frankie Edgar vs Jeremy Stephens

    Frankie Edgar got back to winning ways by defeating Jeremy Stephens.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 22/28 Frankie Edgar vs Jeremy Stephens

    Edgar dominated Stephens but was rocked badly in the final round.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 23/28 Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Michael Johnson

    Khabib Nurmagomedov immediately called out Conor McGregor after defeating Michael Johnson by submission.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 24/28 Tim Boetsch vs Rafael Natal

    Tim Boetsch knocked out Rafael Natal in the first round.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 25/28 Vincente Luque vs Belal Muhammad

    Vincente Luque beat Belal Muhammad inside 90 seconds.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 26/28 Vincente Luque vs Belal Muhammad

    Luque caught Muhammad with a counter left to end the bout.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 27/28 Jim Miller vs Thiago Alves

    Jim Miller beat Thiago Alves in the early preliminaries.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 28/28 Liz Carmouche vs Katlyn Chookagian

    Liz Carmouche beat Katlyn Chookagian in the early preliminaries.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

“Trust me, I’m going to stop Floyd,” McGregor said in a pre-fight press conference.

“You’re all going to eat your words and the whole world is going to eat their words. We’re getting close to the fight, do not worry about that.

“Watch me take over boxing – no one in this boxing game knows what’s coming. Trust me on that. Look me in the eyes. 28 years of age. Confident as anything. Long, rangy, dangerous with every hand.”

Comments