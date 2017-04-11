UFC star Conor McGregor taking on Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring has been labelled as “the biggest boxing mismatch ever” by promoter Eddie Hearn.

Mayweather, who retired in 2015, is unbeaten in 49 fights, while former two-weight UFC champion has won 21 of his 24 bouts.

The pair are reportedly in talks to face off in the boxing ring later this year, with the pair sparring on social media and trading verbal blows at press events but no announcement is any nearer so far.

However, Hearn, who promotes the likes of Anthony Joshua, Kell Brook and Tony Bellew remains unimpressed and insists he has young fighters who would beat McGregor – although admitted he would jump at the chance to promote him.

“I don't mind MMA and I've been fascinated by Conor McGregor from a business perspective,” Hearn told The Guardian.

“McGregor is one of the world's best MMA fighters but I've got kids at York Hall who would beat him hands down in a boxing match.

“And he's fighting Floyd Mayweather? That's the biggest boxing mismatch ever but if they need a promoter, give me a call. I'd snap it up.”