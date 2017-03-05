David Haye is to undergo immediate surgery on the Achilles injury he suffered during the shock defeat by Tony Bellew on Saturday night, with fears that the former heavyweight world champion ruptured the tendon in his right ankle.

36-year-old Haye was controlling the fight when he appeared to slip in the sixth round, and he immediately glanced down at his right foot before limping away from Bellew, who sensed an opportunity to attack.

Haye valiantly fought on until the 11th round on what was essentially one leg, but Bellew’s superiority eventually shone through and after he sent Haye through the ropes with a left hook, Haye’s trainer, Shane McGuigan, threw in the towel.

Initial fears were that Haye had completely ruptured his Achilles tendon, and it was soon announced that he would head straight to hospital to have surgery on the injury.

If fears of a rupture prove too, Haye could face a recovery period of nine months, ruling him out of the rest of the year.

Haye flew to Munich on Wednesday to meet with doctor Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt, the renowned German doctor who operated on Haye when he damaged his shoulder cuff earlier in his career

David Haye vs Tony Bellew - in pictures







1/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Tony Bellew was first to the ring at the O2 Arena. Getty Images

2/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew David Haye made Bellew wait as he made his way to the ring slowly. Getty Images

3/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Bellew impressed in the first round but Haye thought back to take the advantage. Getty Images

4/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye was leading the fight when he suffered an injury tp his ankle. Getty Images

5/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye limps back to his corner after suffering the injury. Getty Images

6/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Trainer Shane McGuigan had to remove tape that he put around Haye's ankle. Getty Images

7/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew With Haye injured, Bellew was able to attack him at will without fear of being tagged. Getty Images

8/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye was sent crashing out of the ring by a left hook to the head by Bellew. AFP/Getty Images

9/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Bellew celebrates his victory over Haye. Getty Images

10/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Bellew celebrates after the fight is stopped in round 11. Getty Images

11/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye was pulled out of the fight by trainer Shane McGuigan. Getty Images

12/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye looked disconsolate after the fight. Getty Images

13/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye confirmed he intends to remain in the ring and will not retire. Getty Images

14/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Bellew and Haye were both complimentary of each other afterwards despite the rivalry. Getty Images

15/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Both Haye and Bellew said they were open to a rematch. Getty Images

He played down the importance of flying to Germany for the meeting, but despite claiming that it was all part of the mind games that are in play in the lead up to any professional boxing match, it does raise questions about his fitness heading into the bout.