Tony Bellew has revealed he asked for his heavyweight fight against bitter rival David Haye to be stopped as he feared for the former world champion’s safety.

Haye damaged his ankle in the 11th-round stoppage and was put down twice before bravely carrying on, despite only appearing to be fighting on one leg.

Bellew took full advantage and the towel was eventually thrown in by Haye’s corner after the 36-year-old was tangled up in the ropes and looked physically and mentally spent.

And after the Liverpudlian’s shock win, Bellew revealed he shouted to Haye’s corner, in particular trainer Shane McGuigan, to stop the bout before their fighter got hurt.

"Just before the stoppage I looked at David and said 'stop now'," said Bellew. "He shook his head.

"He went beyond the call of duty.

"I looked at Shane McGuigan and said 'stop it'. I was worried as he couldn't box.

"In rounds four and five he was tired but he was blocking, when we got to nine, I felt myself on top of him and I could feel him panicking.

"I said, 'stop, stop' and he went 'no'. He gets a lot of admiration from me from a sportsman's perspective."