David Haye could be about to become the next boxer to face a UFC star in the ring after Britain’s Jimi Manuwa claimed talks have already taken place over a 2018 showdown.

Former heavyweight world champion Haye is currently recovering from ankle surgery on the injury that he suffered in his defeat by Tony Bellew last March when he snapped his Achilles midway through the fight.

With Floyd Mayweather set to face Conor McGregor next month in what will be one of the most eagerly anticipated matches in history, it appears that a second clash between a boxer and mixed martial artist could take place in a matter of months, with Manuwa confirming that talks have already taken place over a potential fight in London.

Manuwa recently spoke with both Haye and UFC president Dana White about the prospect of the two facing each, with some bad blood already resonating around the clash after a training incident a few years ago.

“We’ve talked a lot, with me, Dana and him,” light heavyweight Manuwa told BT Sport. “We had a conference call when I was in Vegas when I met Dana White. Regardless, he’s not going to be ready to fight until November or December so it’s looking like the fight is going to happen in January or early next year.

“First things first, get this fight out of the way and then we’ll go from there. Depending on how the title shot thing goes then it’s either going to be the David Haye fight or the title shot. Ideally, it’ll be the title shot and then David Haye.

“Sort of, but we’ve kind of had a little tiff from a few years back and I wasn’t too impressed with his fight with Tony Bellew. I thought me and him could make a really good fight, we’re roughly the same size, the same frame, we’re both from south London and I think it’ll make a beautiful event at the O2 Arena.

“We was meant to come down for a training session and he kind of said something about knocking me out which I didn’t take too lightly too, so that was it.”

Manuwa is preparing for his fight this weekend against Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 214, and also has his sights sets on facing the winner of the main event where light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier takes on former title holder Jon Jones.

Haye meanwhile has remained coy on his future plans, although it is understood that talks are already underway over a potential rematch against Bellew. The 36-year-old is not expected to fight again this year as he continues his recovery from surgery, although he did post a positive update on his Twitter account on Wednesday shortly before Manuwa’s revelations went public.

The Bermondsey-born fighter teased a potential championship match by including the hashtag ‘AndTheNew’, raising the possibility of dropping down to cruiserweight to challenge for Bellew’s WBC crown or even lining up a fight with the winner of the expected rematch between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko where the Briton’s IBF, WBA and IBO titles would be on the line.

I received some great news, the future's looking bright. 👌🏾 I'm healthy, motivated & excited for this final chapter of my career! #AndTheNew pic.twitter.com/9XAphlIpT3 — David Haye (@mrdavidhaye) July 26, 2017

“I received some great news, the future's looking bright. I'm healthy, motivated & excited for this final chapter of my career! #AndTheNew,” tweeted Haye.