Floyd Mayweather has refused to respond to Conor McGregor's claims the Irishman has signed to fight him.

UFC lightweight champion McGregor, 28, earlier said he had concluded his side of the negotiation process and that he hoped Mayweather would sign to fight “in the coming days”.

McGregor last year obtained a boxing licence granted by the California State Athletic Commission, which would allow him to box in the US state, as part of his pursuit of a cross-sport showdown with Mayweather.

UFC 205 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez







28 show all UFC 205 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez





















































1/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez Conor McGregor walks out of UFC 205 the first simultaneous two-weight world champion. Zuffa LLC via Getty

2/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez McGregor celebrates his KO win over Eddie Alvarez UFC 205 to hold the lightweight and featherweight titles. Zuffa LLC via Getty

3/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez McGregor became the first man to hold two different belts in UFC history. Zuffa LLC via Getty

4/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez McGregor continues to set the benchmark in the UFC. Zuffa LLC via Getty

5/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez Referee John McCarthy waves off the main event after Alvarez is floored for a fourth time. Zuffa LLC via Getty

6/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez McGregor utilised his left hook counter to floor Alvarez three times in the first round. Zuffa LLC via Getty

7/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez McGregor taunted Alvarez by holding back hands behind his back and urging him to throw a punch. Zuffa LLC via Getty

8/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez Alvarez had no answer for McGregor's speed and power. Zuffa LLC via Getty

9/28 Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson Tyron Woodley retained his welterweight title by majority draw against Stephen Thompson. Zuffa LLC via Getty

10/28 Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson Thompson survived a barrage of punches as well as a long gullotine choke hold. Zuffa LLC via Getty

11/28 Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson Thompson was busted open on the bridge of his nose in the first round. Zuffa LLC via Getty

12/28 Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson Woodley floored Thompson and dominated the opening round but Thompson would fight back. Zuffa LLC via Getty

13/28 Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz Joanna Jedrzejczyk was pushed all the way by fellow Pole Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Zuffa LLC via Getty

14/28 Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz Jedrzejczyk dominated Kowalkiewicz for the first three rounds before the tables turned. Zuffa LLC via Getty

15/28 Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz Jedrzejczyk remains the strawweight champion. Zuffa LLC via Getty

16/28 Chris Weidman vs Yoel Romero Chris Weidman suffered a brutal defeat after catching a flying knee from Yoel Romero. Zuffa LLC via Getty

17/28 Chris Weidman vs Yoel Romero Romero's flying knee split Weidman's head wide open to end the fight. Zuffa LLC via Getty

18/28 Miesha Tate vs Raquel Pennington Miesha Tate announced her retirement after defeat by former apprentice Raquel Pennington. Zuffa LLC via Getty

19/28 Miesha Tate vs Raquel Pennington Pennington dominated Tate for the entire three rounds. Zuffa LLC via Getty

20/28 Miesha Tate vs Raquel Pennington New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr was at ringside for the bout. Zuffa LLC via Getty

21/28 Frankie Edgar vs Jeremy Stephens Frankie Edgar got back to winning ways by defeating Jeremy Stephens. Zuffa LLC via Getty

22/28 Frankie Edgar vs Jeremy Stephens Edgar dominated Stephens but was rocked badly in the final round. Zuffa LLC via Getty

23/28 Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Michael Johnson Khabib Nurmagomedov immediately called out Conor McGregor after defeating Michael Johnson by submission. Zuffa LLC via Getty

24/28 Tim Boetsch vs Rafael Natal Tim Boetsch knocked out Rafael Natal in the first round. Zuffa LLC via Getty

25/28 Vincente Luque vs Belal Muhammad Vincente Luque beat Belal Muhammad inside 90 seconds. Zuffa LLC via Getty

26/28 Vincente Luque vs Belal Muhammad Luque caught Muhammad with a counter left to end the bout. Zuffa LLC via Getty

27/28 Jim Miller vs Thiago Alves Jim Miller beat Thiago Alves in the early preliminaries. Zuffa LLC via Getty

28/28 Liz Carmouche vs Katlyn Chookagian Liz Carmouche beat Katlyn Chookagian in the early preliminaries. Zuffa LLC via Getty

America's Mayweather is accompanying his protege Gervonta Davis in London, where on Saturday he makes the first defence of his IBF super-featherweight title against Liam Walsh.

He was asked about the latest development regarding a long-discussed fight with McGregor, but responded: “This is Liam Walsh and Gervonta Davis' press conference. Let's focus on these two competitors.

“That's total disrespect to both of these fighters, it's their press conference, let's talk about them. Both of these fighters deserve respect.”



A potential fight between the two highest-profile fighters from each code has been discussed for much of the past 12 months.

In a statement issued to TheMacLife.com, the Irishman said earlier on Thursday: “It is an honour to sign this record-breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, the Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management.

“The first, and most important, part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer's signature in the coming days.”

On Wednesday, the UFC president Dana White revealed on TNT's live NBA play-off game broadcast that negotiations with McGregor had been completed ahead of what would likely prove a popular fight.

“The McGregor side is done,” White told TNT. “I'm starting to work on the Mayweather side now.

“I'm not saying the fight will happen, but I've got one side done: now it's time to work on the other. If we can come to a deal with Haymon and Mayweather, the fight's going to happen.”

Mayweather, 40, last fought in September 2015 when he outpointed Andre Berto.

PA