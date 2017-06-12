Floyd Mayweather books MGM Grand amid mounting speculation of 'super-fight' with Conor McGregor

Mayweather Promotions have booked out the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for a ‘boxing event’ on August 26 amid mounting speculation of a cross-over fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Since the turn of the year both men have talked up the prospect of what would be one of the most lucrative fights in boxing history.

McGregor, who obtained a boxing license last year as part of his pursuit of ‘Money’, signed his portion of the prospective deal last month and is now waiting for Mayweather to agree terms.

News, then, that the American’s company has booked the MGM Grand Garden Arena has sparked further speculation that the fight will be taking place.

As seen on the Nevada Athletic Commission’s website, Mayweather promotions have booked out the venue on 26 August of this year for a “professional boxing event”.

Detail is sparse but the website adds that ShowTime will televise the event.

This follows a recent Instagram post made by McGregor which further teases fans over a potential ‘super-fight’ between himself and Mayweather.

“Something BIG is coming #BP,” he posted on Sunday, though nothing official has yet been announced.

Financial terms have proven to be a sticking point, as well as McGregor’s UFC contract, but both men have verbally expressed their desire to take part in the fight.

"Most likely the fight between me and Conor McGregor will happen," Mayweather told Sky Sports 1 earlier this year.

"That's the only fight that will get me back in the ring. He's going to do a job on his side and we are going to do a job on my side and hopefully all the fans in the UK come over and support me.

Mayweather has admitted the fight with McGregor is likely to go ahead (Getty)



"I don't know (when it will be), I need to communicate with my team, the fight hasn't been made yet, but it is all about entertainment so hopefully we can make it happen."

As for McGregor, the Irishman has insisted he can stage an upset and inflict the first defeat of Mayweather’s career.

“Trust me, I will stop Floyd," said the Irishman. "You’re all going to eat your words. The whole world will eat their words.

“Watch me take over boxing. Trust me on that. No-one in this boxing game knows what it coming.”

McGregor, 28, is the biggest pay-per-view draw in UFC's mixed martial arts while the 40-year-old Mayweather retired in 2015 with a 49-0 record.

