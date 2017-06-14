A fight between the American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and the two-weight UFC world champion Conor McGregor would likely become the most lucrative night in the history of boxing, owing to the unparalleled star power of both men.

Mayweather is known for being one of the most lucrative pay-per-view attractions in the history of sport, let alone boxing. He has generated approximately 19.5 million in PPV buys and $1.3 billion in revenue throughout his career, and is one of the most highly-paid sportspeople to have ever lived.

McGregor’s numbers don’t quite rival Mayweather’s, but the enigmatic Irishman has almost single-handedly dragged professional MMA from a fringe pursuit to a global mainstream sport.

In 2016, McGregor became the first MMA fighter to break into the Forbes list of the highest 100 paid athletes in the world, and in 2017 his career earnings stood at a remarkable $34 million.

A fight between the two men is edging closer



With any contest between the two men retaining a good chance of becoming the first ever $1 billion fight, here we take a look at the numbers behind the highly-anticipated super-fight.

