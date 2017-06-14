  1. Sport
  2. More Sports
  3. Boxing

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor: The super-fight in numbers, as date and venue begin to be arranged

We take a look at the numbers behind the potentially record-breaking fight

    What are the numbers behind the eagerly-anticipated super-fight between the two men?

  • 2/19 Zero

    The number of defeats Mayweather has suffered in his 19-year professional career

    Getty Images

  • 3/19 1

    The number of times Mayweather has touched the canvas throughout his professional career. He came back to win the fight via a unanimous decision

    Getty Images

  • 4/19 2

    The number of UFC championship belts McGregor (briefly) held when he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205

    Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

  • 5/19 3

    The number of times McGregor has been defeated: losing to Artemji Sitenkov in 2008, Joseph Duffy in 2010 and Nate Diaz in 2016

    Getty Images

  • 6/19 12

    McGregor’s age when he began boxing at Crumlin Boxing Club under two-time Olympian Phil Sutcliffe

    Getty Images

  • 7/19 13

    The number of seconds it took McGregor to knock out José Aldo at UFC 194, to win the UFC Featherweight Championship

    Getty Images

  • 8/19 23

    The number of fights Mayweather has won by decision

    Getty Images

  • 9/19 25

    In 2016, Mayweather was ranked by ESPN as the greatest boxer, pound for pound, of the last 25 years

    Getty Images

  • 10/19 40

    Mayweather’s age. He is 12 years older than McGregor

    Getty Images

  • 11/19 46%

    Mayweather’s average connect rate, according to CompuBox and compiled over his past nine fights. It’s one of the best in the history of the sport

    Getty Images

  • 12/19 49

    The number of wins Mayweather has racked up in his professional career. He requires only one more to surpass Rocky Marciono’s flawless record of 49-0.

    Getty Images

  • 13/19 84-8

    £150,000 Mayweather’s sterling amateur record. He won the national Golden Glove championships at three different weight classes

    Getty Images

  • 14/19 $150,000

    The fine dished out to McGregor for throwing a bottle at Nate Diaz in a press conference ahead of UFC 202. The fine has delayed the announcement of a boxing match against Mayweather

    Getty Images

  • 15/19 1,650,000

    The pay-per-view buy rate for McGregor’s eagerly anticipated rematch against Diaz at UFC 202, making the event the most successful non-boxing PPV event in the history of fightsports

    Getty Images

  • 16/19 19,500,000

    The number of PPV buys Mayweather has garnered in his entire career

    Getty Images

  • 17/19 $34,000,000

    McGregor’s career earnings, as estimated by Forbes at the start of June 2017

    Getty Images

  • 18/19 $1,300,000,000

    The total revenue Mayweather has generated in his career

    Getty Images

  • 19/19 14,000,000,000

    The number of social media impressions Conor McGregor made in 2016

    Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

A fight between the American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and the two-weight UFC world champion Conor McGregor would likely become the most lucrative night in the history of boxing, owing to the unparalleled star power of both men.

Mayweather is known for being one of the most lucrative pay-per-view attractions in the history of sport, let alone boxing. He has generated approximately 19.5 million in PPV buys and $1.3 billion in revenue throughout his career, and is one of the most highly-paid sportspeople to have ever lived.

McGregor’s numbers don’t quite rival Mayweather’s, but the enigmatic Irishman has almost single-handedly dragged professional MMA from a fringe pursuit to a global mainstream sport.

In 2016, McGregor became the first MMA fighter to break into the Forbes list of the highest 100 paid athletes in the world, and in 2017 his career earnings stood at a remarkable $34 million.

mayweather-mcgregor.jpg

A fight between the two men is edging closer

With any contest between the two men retaining a good chance of becoming the first ever $1 billion fight, here we take a look at the numbers behind the highly-anticipated super-fight.

