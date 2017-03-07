Floyd Mayweather is ready to “set up shop” in the UK as a promoter.

Pretty Boy could be set to put his unbeaten 49-0 record on the line against UFC superstar Conor McGregor within the next 12 months.

But the 40-year-old isn’t taking any time out in the meantime as he takes Mayweather Promotions across the pond for the first time.

Alongside Frank Warren Mayweather has negotiated a fight between IBF super featherweight champion Gervonta Davis and Britain's Liam Walsh in London on May 20.

And if all goes to plan that will be just the beginning as the former five-weight world champion aims to capitalise on boxing's resurgence on these shores.

"I'm thinking about coming over here and setting up shop," he said. "We may have an office over here also.

"We don't just want to be in the US: we want to be the first boxing promotions company that's all around the world. This will be the second place.

"(Davis-Walsh is) May 20. I want everyone there: I know tickets are going on sale real soon. Two undefeated fighters.

"Our fighter is the youngest world champion in boxing (America's Davis is 22), and if I'm not mistaken, at one particular time I was the youngest world champion in boxing. That's a great feeling.

"Mayweather Promotions, we are the past, the present and the future of sports entertainment."

The chief executive of Mayweather Promotions, Leonard Ellerbe, also revealed plans to work with Warren and Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn, whose rivalry remains the most intense within the UK.

"We definitely plan to bring some other big fights and other smaller fights over here," said the American. "We're looking to do a lot of business with Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn.

"(They are) two tremendous promoters over here, and we're looking to do a lot of big business over here.

"Our young superstar is going to be fighting Liam Walsh, at the end of May, right here in London, and we're very excited about that."