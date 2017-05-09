British boxer George Groves has admitted that the injuries sustained by super-middleweight opponent Eduard Gutknecht in their December bout will haunt him until he retires from boxing.

Groves beat Gutknecht on points at the end of last year but the German was taken to hospital following the bout and went into a five-week coma before his wife revealed last month that he was unable to walk or talk.

The 34-year-old’s family were told he will never recover to a point where he does not require care but Groves was cleared of any wrongdoing during the fight by the family.

Groves set up a fundraising appeal in Gutknecht’s name but revealed he, and his wife, still struggle with what happened.

“Selfishly, while I'm still fighting I'm always going to struggle with his situation,” the 29-year-old told BBC Radio 5 live. "It's a horrible thing. I struggle with it, my wife struggles with it.

“It's very distressing. We don't know if his situation will deteriorate or if anything will happen.

“We feel for him, his wife, kids and family. It's horrible.”

Groves has not fought since the bout but will try again to win his first world title at the fourth attempt when he faces Russia’s Fedor Chudinov at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane on 27th May.

He will be on the undercard for Kell Brook’s return to boxing as he defends his IBF world welterweight title against American Errol Spence Jr.