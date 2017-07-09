On Saturday night in Monte Carlo, London's George Groves stepped down from his illuminated podium in the famous Grimaldi Forum, strode to the centre of the stage and pointed a finger at his former room-mate and fellow Briton Jamie Cox.

Groves, the WBA champion, was the top seed in the super-middleweight section of the brand-new World Boxing Super Series, which began with the inaugural gala draw on the Cote d'Azur.

That position earned him first pick for the quarter-final and he raised a few eyebrows by selecting Swindon's Cox, who has a reputation as a hard-punching handful who has been avoided in the past. Not by Groves.

“I will have to win three fights to win the tournament,” he said with a wry smile. “I might as well start with the easiest first.”

The hand-picking aspect was one of the novel ideas at the do, which was part UEFA event, part Prizefighter and part Eurovision. The organisers even drafted in Swiss actress Melanie Winiger, who usually hosts the Champions League draw at the same venue, to anchor the evening.

Groves is joined by compatriots Callum Smith and Cox in the super-middleweight section, while Chris Eubank Jr will make it four out of eight should he beat Arthur Abraham on Saturday. If he loses, Abraham will get the nod instead.

There is also an excellent eight-man tournament at cruiserweight, considered one of the deepest divisions in the sport at the moment, in which three of the four major champions are all involved.

What was originally dismissed as another of boxing's fad ideas, has instead grown into an exciting and seemingly fool proof method of getting the best fighting the best. An estimated budget of around £40m for fight purses has obviously helped.

The quarter-finals will take place throughout September and October in a variety of locations, with the winners progressing to the semi-finals in the early of part of 2018 before the two finals in May.

In a sport where nothing is usually clear, the competing boxers now know their next three fight dates, have a good idea of what they will get paid and know that a trio of wins will leave them as world champion.

Groves, the most established name in that super-middleweight mix, will kick off his campaign against Cox at Wembley Arena on October 14 in what will also be the first defence of the WBA belt he won in May.



He had the choice of Cox, undefeated Swede and former sparring partner Erik Skoglund, Turkey's dark horse Avni Yildirim or American prospect Rob Brant. But the Londoner, an intelligent, calculating character, opted to give his old friend a shot at the title.

“It's hard when you're given a choice,” Groves explained. “It was surreal for a little while. You weigh up all the factors and it's the most sensible choice for me.

“I don't think Cox is big enough as a super-middleweight, I don't think he's had the tests that I've had, he hasn't been hit as hard by anyone as I do.

“The biggest risk in this tournament is that you need to preserve yourself because the fights come around so quickly. I felt capable of beating any of the four unseeded guys but I think Cox is probably the easiest route. I'm not afraid to say that.

“I've been ballsy in the past and it hasn't worked but this is about winning the whole thing.”

All the boxers turned up for a dress rehearsal in the early evening before leaving briefly and then arriving again to walk the red carpet. After that, the 16 fighters and their teams hung around at a relatively awkward champagne reception, where only a few could afford themselves the odd canape.

There was no practical reason to have the draw in Monaco, but the location was in keeping with the atmosphere of the tournament. The organisers, which include the forward-thinking Sauerland brothers, are seeking to add some gloss to the often pock-marked veneer of boxing business.

There doesn't need to be trash talk. I picked him because he is the weakest.

But really, at the heart of it, the World Boxing Super Series is about fighting and the tournament will live or die by the quality of the contests. Groves-Cox has the potential to be a great domestic thriller between two men who have known each other since their teens.

Groves said: “Without trying to sound patronising, I was on the England squad before him. He was brought in and we roomed together. I showed him round a little bit.

“When we were in the same junior category, we were pals. But he was a bit older than me so he moved up and won the Commonwealth Games. It was a bit cliquey and never spoke to me after.

“But there doesn't need to be trash talk. I picked him because he is the weakest. He already tried to give me some stick on stage – something about not drinking. He might have seen me downstairs with an empty glass of champagne.

“He looked out of his depth here, there are a lot of big names about.”

Groves has known Cox since his teens ( Getty )

Groves flew back to London on Sunday morning in order to celebrate his son Teddy's first birthday. After a rollercoaster career which has included defeats in three world title fights, the 29-year-old is now about to enter a period in which he can further secure his young family's future for generations with the use of his fists.

But he says he may even walk away from the fight game should he win the World Boxing Super Series, which, he believes, would also confirm his belief that he is the best 12st fighter on the planet.

“You can go into this as an unknown and come out a pound-for-pound star,” he added. “I'm the only current world champion in the super-middleweight section and I want to be the only current world champion in it at the end.

“I think this is the perfect chance for me to show I'm the best super-middleweight. There are some great names for me to come across.

“There are four British fights in there. I could fight Eubank next and then Callum Smith in the final so I might not have to leave the country.

“If I win this tournament I could walk away from boxing satisfied as a unified world champion. But, then again, if they want to do it the following year at light heavy then I might get involved in that too.”