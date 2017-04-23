Hughie Fury has been forced to pull out of his world title showdown with WBO champion Joseph Parker.

Fury, cousin of former heavyweight king Tyson, was due to travel to New Zealand to face Parker on 6th May, but had to pull out due to injury.

It is not the first time the fight has been rescheduled, with the original date set for 1st April but Fury delayed signing the contract as promoter Frank Warren tried to bring the fight to the UK.

Parker's promoter David Higgins told Stuff: "I spoke to the WBO president a minute ago he said the Furys are claiming to have an injury and therefore we can fight whoever we want when we want as a voluntary defence out of the top 15.

"I know exactly what [the injury] is; their moral compass has broken in half - a nasty fracture of the moral compass. It's not just Hughie, the whole camp has.

"That's boxing. Sometimes this sort of thing goes on. They didn't appear to want to come to New Zealand."