Hughie Fury will fight New Zealander Joseph Parker for the WBO heavyweight title later this year.

Fury, cousin of Tyson, will take on the undefeated Kiwi at the Vector Arena in Auckland on May 6.

"It's May the 6th in New Zealand. It's all done and dusted and we are on with it now,” his dad and trainer, Peter, told World Boxing News.

"We've known about it for a few weeks now, but this is the first time it's been officially released. Training is going well and everything is on target."

Fury must still attain a visa for New Zealand before the fight can officially go ahead.

Four years ago cousin Tyson was infamously unable to get the required paperwork for a fight with Steve Cunningham in the United States because of criminal convictions.