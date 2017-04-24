Peter Fury has told Anthony Joshua he will only defeat Wladimir Klitschko if he turns their heavyweight clash “into a street fight”, warning the undefeated Brit that there is no way he will be able to outpoint the former two-time world champion at Wembley Stadium.

Fury trained his nephew, Tyson, to a stunning points victory over Klitschko in November 2015, which has been acclaimed as one of the greatest ever upsets in heavyweight boxing.

Klitschko was completely dumbfounded by Fury’s defensive tactics, as well as his repeated switching to a southpaw stance and management of distance. He won the fight by unanimous decision, ending Klitshko’s 10-year reign at the top of his division.

Anthony Joshua's career in pictures







20 show all Anthony Joshua's career in pictures





































1/20 Anthony Joshua's career in pictures After 18 professional fights, Anthony Joshua boasts an unblemished career record. Ahead of his fight against Wladimir Klitschko we relive his fights so far. Getty

2/20 Emanuele Leo, TKO (R1) 2:47 In his first fight since turning professional, 23-year-old Joshua floored Emanuele Leo in a vicious two minutes and 47 second rout. Getty

3/20 Paul Butlin, TKO (2) 0:50 Joshua’s needed only two rounds to see off Paul Butlin in his second professional fight when the referee called an end to the tie 50 seconds into the second round. Getty

4/20 Hrvoje Kisicek, TKO (2) 1:38 It was yet another second-round stoppage victory for Joshua, knocking out veteran Hrvoje Kisicek after a fiery flurry of punches on the ropes. Getty

5/20 Dorian Darch, TKO (2) 0:51 Joshua demolished fellow Brit, Dorian Darch landing multiple crisp blows in the opening minutes and leaving him the referee no choice but to put an end to the fight. Getty

6/20 Hector Avila, (KO) 1 2:14 Joshua needed a mere 134 seconds to see off the challenge of Hector Avila in Glasgow and clock up his fifth win without defeat. Getty

7/20 Matt Legg, KO (1) 1:23 Matt Legg was the next victim of Joshua’s phenomenal run. A venomous uppercut to the chin floored Legg in only 83 seconds. Getty

8/20 Matt Skelton, TKO (2) 2:33 Needing less than six minutes, Joshua delivered his trademark blow to 47-year-old veteran Matt Skelton taking his tally to seven on the trot. Getty

9/20 Konstantin Airich, TKO (3) 1:16 Konstantin Airich became the next victim of Joshua’s brutal run of fights. A third round TKO ended any chance of Airich spoiling the party. Getty

10/20 Denis Bakhtov, TKO (2) 1:00 Joshua claimed the WBC International heavyweight title by destroying Denis Bakhtov in within two rounds showing he is one of the most exciting prospects in world boxing. Getty

11/20 Michael Sprott, TKO (1) 1:26 Joshua needed less than 90 seconds to blast out veteran Michael Sprott and record his 10th successive knockout. Getty

12/20 Jason Gavern, KO (3) 1:21 On this return to boxing, Joshua demolished American Jason Gavern in three rounds, flooring him four times in the process. Getty

13/20 Raphael Zumbano Love, TKO (2) 1:21 Another second round knockout brought Joshua’s up to 12-0 as he flattened Brazilian Raphael Zumbano Love. Getty

14/20 Kevin Johnson, TKO (2) 1:22 American 36-fight veteran Kevin Johnson proved to be no match for Joshua who needed only 2 rounds to walk away with another knock out Getty

15/20 Gary Cornish, TKO (1) 1:37 Joshua stopped Gary Cornish in 90 seconds to win the Commonwealth heavyweight title to the delight of The O2. Getty

16/20 Dillian Whyte, KO (7) 1:27 Joshua battled to beat Dillian Whyte but eventually prevailed with a seventh round knockout, becoming the British heavyweight champion. Getty

17/20 Charles Martin, KO (2) 1:32 Charles Martin hit the canvas twice as Joshua cruises through to claim the IBF world heavyweight title. Getty

18/20 Dominic Breazeale, TKO (7) 1:01 Joshua defended his IBF world title in a seventh round stoppage win over Dominic Breazeale to continue his unstoppable run to the top. Getty

19/20 Éric Molina, TKO (3) 2:02 And then it was 18! Joshua confirmed his tie with Wladimir Klitschko after thumping Éric Molina in three rounds, completing the defence of his IBF heavyweight title. AFP/Getty

20/20 Joshua v Klitschko Will the British hopeful be able to extend his perfect run against one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all-time? Getty

However, despite advising his nephew to box defensively and outpoint Klitschko, Fury thinks that Joshua’s only hope of beating the 41-year-old is by sheer brute force.

“I don't see how Joshua is going to implement the style that Tyson used,” Fury told Sky Sports ahead of the fight. “If he tries to implement that type of boxing, there is only one winner. I think Wladimir will walk away with it.

“He's got to come for that knockout and he's got to bring it early. He's got to put Klitschko in shock, take him out of his stride, and rough him up properly. That is the only way he is going to handle Klitschko in my opinion.”

Peter Fury has warned Joshua not to fight on the counter ( Getty )

Joshua has won all of his 18 professional fights by knockout and has never been taken beyond the seventh round. 16 of his wins have meanwhile come inside the first three rounds – including in his last fight, against the American Éric Molina.

But Fury thinks that Joshua needs to be even more aggressive when he takes on Klitschko on April 29.

“Joshua has got to be a lot more aggressive, even than what he has been in the past,” said Fury. “He's got to really come to take him out. He's got to take it into a street fight.

“If he applies a boxing match to this, I think only one winner, because he's got to take Wladimir out of his stride, not give him the time to set himself, and not give Wladimir the time to get into a routine.”

Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko : Joshua wants performance to do the talking

Meanwhile, an injured Hughie Fury has been forced to pull out of his world heavyweight title fight against WBO champion Joseph Parker.

The fight was set for May 6 in Auckland, New Zealand. It will now be rescheduled for later in the year.

Hughie is unable to fight WBO champion Parker ( Getty )

Fury's promoter, Hennessy Sports, said in a statement that the British fighter has injured his lower back and has been advised by his physiotherapist to rest for "3-4 weeks before resuming training".

"Hughie has been declared medically unfit to box following a medical assessment," the statement said.

"Understandably, Hughie is devastated by the injury which has temporarily halted his dream of fighting for the world heavyweight title."