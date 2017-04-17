Wladimir Klitschko has claimed that he will be fighting a version of himself when he takes on Anthony Joshua on April 29.

The 41-year-old is attempting to become the first man ever to beat Joshua as he attempts to regain the IBF and WTA world titles that he lost when he was outpointed by Tyson Fury in November 2015.

And the former heavyweight champion is under no allusions that he is in for a difficult night at Wembley Stadium, having sparred with Joshua at the start of the Londoner’s professional career.

Klitschko was impressed with the young boxer and has admitted ahead of the much anticipated fight that Joshua reminds him a lot of himself.

“We look alike, size-wise. Arm length is pretty much the same,” Klitschko told Johnny Nelson on The Gloves Are Off show on Sky Sports.

“Biceps? Maybe in his smaller T-shirt [he] looks better. Punching power, we don't need to talk about.

“There are a lot of equal things. Preparation, camp, altitude training, nutrition. We can name a lot of things. The more I look at it, it's a copy. Different, but in a certain way it's a copy.

“But I'm obsessed with my goal to raise my hands after the fight and leave the ring as the winner.

“After having the experience in my last fight [against Fury]...I'm not happy with that. But this obsession, in other words, is like a threat going through my heart and my mind, and I totally love it."

Klitschko sat opposite Joshua for the preview show and the mutual respect between the two men was obvious, but Joshua insisted that he was the favourite to win the fight.

“I hear a lot about age, but it's a young man's sport,” he said.

“At the time he has his experience, which will be good to see you through a few rounds, but then the youth, excitement, adrenaline and speed will start causing issues.

“You can't prepare for what I bring to the table, no matter how much experience you have.”