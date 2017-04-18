Anthony Joshua has revisited the journey that took him from Watford to Wembley Stadium, ahead of his world heavyweight title-fight with Wladimir Klitschko on April 29.

The 27-year-old currently boasts an unblemished career record having won all 18 of his previous fights, and will attempt to defend his IBF title as well as win the vacant WBA belt last held by Tyson Fury when he takes on Klitschko at the end of the month.

Joshua has now starred in a short film alongside his mother, Yeta Odusanya, that captures his rise and will be shown immediately before his showdown with Klitschko.

Anthony Joshua's career in pictures







1/20 Anthony Joshua's career in pictures After 18 professional fights, Anthony Joshua boasts an unblemished career record. Ahead of his fight against Wladimir Klitschko we relive his fights so far. Getty

2/20 Emanuele Leo, TKO (R1) 2:47 In his first fight since turning professional, 23-year-old Joshua floored Emanuele Leo in a vicious two minutes and 47 second rout. Getty

3/20 Paul Butlin, TKO (2) 0:50 Joshua’s needed only two rounds to see off Paul Butlin in his second professional fight when the referee called an end to the tie 50 seconds into the second round. Getty

4/20 Hrvoje Kisicek, TKO (2) 1:38 It was yet another second-round stoppage victory for Joshua, knocking out veteran Hrvoje Kisicek after a fiery flurry of punches on the ropes. Getty

5/20 Dorian Darch, TKO (2) 0:51 Joshua demolished fellow Brit, Dorian Darch landing multiple crisp blows in the opening minutes and leaving him the referee no choice but to put an end to the fight. Getty

6/20 Hector Avila, (KO) 1 2:14 Joshua needed a mere 134 seconds to see off the challenge of Hector Avila in Glasgow and clock up his fifth win without defeat. Getty

7/20 Matt Legg, KO (1) 1:23 Matt Legg was the next victim of Joshua’s phenomenal run. A venomous uppercut to the chin floored Legg in only 83 seconds. Getty

8/20 Matt Skelton, TKO (2) 2:33 Needing less than six minutes, Joshua delivered his trademark blow to 47-year-old veteran Matt Skelton taking his tally to seven on the trot. Getty

9/20 Konstantin Airich, TKO (3) 1:16 Konstantin Airich became the next victim of Joshua’s brutal run of fights. A third round TKO ended any chance of Airich spoiling the party. Getty

10/20 Denis Bakhtov, TKO (2) 1:00 Joshua claimed the WBC International heavyweight title by destroying Denis Bakhtov in within two rounds showing he is one of the most exciting prospects in world boxing. Getty

11/20 Michael Sprott, TKO (1) 1:26 Joshua needed less than 90 seconds to blast out veteran Michael Sprott and record his 10th successive knockout. Getty

12/20 Jason Gavern, KO (3) 1:21 On this return to boxing, Joshua demolished American Jason Gavern in three rounds, flooring him four times in the process. Getty

13/20 Raphael Zumbano Love, TKO (2) 1:21 Another second round knockout brought Joshua’s up to 12-0 as he flattened Brazilian Raphael Zumbano Love. Getty

14/20 Kevin Johnson, TKO (2) 1:22 American 36-fight veteran Kevin Johnson proved to be no match for Joshua who needed only 2 rounds to walk away with another knock out Getty

15/20 Gary Cornish, TKO (1) 1:37 Joshua stopped Gary Cornish in 90 seconds to win the Commonwealth heavyweight title to the delight of The O2. Getty

16/20 Dillian Whyte, KO (7) 1:27 Joshua battled to beat Dillian Whyte but eventually prevailed with a seventh round knockout, becoming the British heavyweight champion. Getty

17/20 Charles Martin, KO (2) 1:32 Charles Martin hit the canvas twice as Joshua cruises through to claim the IBF world heavyweight title. Getty

18/20 Dominic Breazeale, TKO (7) 1:01 Joshua defended his IBF world title in a seventh round stoppage win over Dominic Breazeale to continue his unstoppable run to the top. Getty

19/20 Éric Molina, TKO (3) 2:02 And then it was 18! Joshua confirmed his tie with Wladimir Klitschko after thumping Éric Molina in three rounds, completing the defence of his IBF heavyweight title. AFP/Getty

20/20 Joshua v Klitschko Will the British hopeful be able to extend his perfect run against one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all-time? Getty

The film, produced by Lucozade, starts with Joshua’s humble upbringings in North London and shows him excelling in athletics as well as football – his original preferred sport.

The boxer’s brushes with the law during his youth are also referenced. In 2009, Joshua was put on remand in Reading Prison before being made to wear an electronic tag on his release, while in 2011 he was arrested with cannabis in his car and given a 12-month community order.

Joshua will be hoping to go 19-unbeaten against Klitschko ( Lucozade )

“I could have seen it as a badge of honour. I could have taken the rap, seen it as a slap on the wrist and done it again. But I didn’t,” he said in an interview the following year.

“It wasn’t so much the actual charge that had the effect. It was all the grief afterwards, from my friends, from my family — especially my mum — and from boxing.”

Since then Joshua’s ascent to the top of his profession has been rapid, with his super-fight against Klitschko coming just four-years into his professional career.

Discussing the film, Joshua said: “I'm not usually one to look back but I liked the concept for the short film. It has been a real journey from growing up in Watford to fighting at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua on the set of the short film ( Getty )

“Everything in between; all the things I have done and all the people that have supported me, have made me who I am and this film illustrates that.

“I am excited to share my journey with my fans and I hope that it inspires the hunger in others."

Joshua is currently training in Sheffield, undergoing the final stages of his preparation for next weekend's fight.