Wladimir Klitschko’s manager Bernd Boente has emphatically denied his client could retire after his forthcoming world title fight with Anthony Joshua – by insisting he could fight on until the age of 50.

Klitschko will become a three-time world champion in his 69th professional fight if he becomes the first man to beat Joshua, with the pair scheduled to meet at Wembley Stadium on April 29.

The 41-year-old is attempting to bounce back from just the fourth defeat of his 21-year career against Joshua, after he was out-pointed by Tyson Fury in November 2015, in one of the greatest boxing upsets of recent times.

Anthony Joshua's career in pictures







20 show all Anthony Joshua's career in pictures





































1/20 Anthony Joshua's career in pictures After 18 professional fights, Anthony Joshua boasts an unblemished career record. Ahead of his fight against Wladimir Klitschko we relive his fights so far. Getty

2/20 Emanuele Leo, TKO (R1) 2:47 In his first fight since turning professional, 23-year-old Joshua floored Emanuele Leo in a vicious two minutes and 47 second rout. Getty

3/20 Paul Butlin, TKO (2) 0:50 Joshua’s needed only two rounds to see off Paul Butlin in his second professional fight when the referee called an end to the tie 50 seconds into the second round. Getty

4/20 Hrvoje Kisicek, TKO (2) 1:38 It was yet another second-round stoppage victory for Joshua, knocking out veteran Hrvoje Kisicek after a fiery flurry of punches on the ropes. Getty

5/20 Dorian Darch, TKO (2) 0:51 Joshua demolished fellow Brit, Dorian Darch landing multiple crisp blows in the opening minutes and leaving him the referee no choice but to put an end to the fight. Getty

6/20 Hector Avila, (KO) 1 2:14 Joshua needed a mere 134 seconds to see off the challenge of Hector Avila in Glasgow and clock up his fifth win without defeat. Getty

7/20 Matt Legg, KO (1) 1:23 Matt Legg was the next victim of Joshua’s phenomenal run. A venomous uppercut to the chin floored Legg in only 83 seconds. Getty

8/20 Matt Skelton, TKO (2) 2:33 Needing less than six minutes, Joshua delivered his trademark blow to 47-year-old veteran Matt Skelton taking his tally to seven on the trot. Getty

9/20 Konstantin Airich, TKO (3) 1:16 Konstantin Airich became the next victim of Joshua’s brutal run of fights. A third round TKO ended any chance of Airich spoiling the party. Getty

10/20 Denis Bakhtov, TKO (2) 1:00 Joshua claimed the WBC International heavyweight title by destroying Denis Bakhtov in within two rounds showing he is one of the most exciting prospects in world boxing. Getty

11/20 Michael Sprott, TKO (1) 1:26 Joshua needed less than 90 seconds to blast out veteran Michael Sprott and record his 10th successive knockout. Getty

12/20 Jason Gavern, KO (3) 1:21 On this return to boxing, Joshua demolished American Jason Gavern in three rounds, flooring him four times in the process. Getty

13/20 Raphael Zumbano Love, TKO (2) 1:21 Another second round knockout brought Joshua’s up to 12-0 as he flattened Brazilian Raphael Zumbano Love. Getty

14/20 Kevin Johnson, TKO (2) 1:22 American 36-fight veteran Kevin Johnson proved to be no match for Joshua who needed only 2 rounds to walk away with another knock out Getty

15/20 Gary Cornish, TKO (1) 1:37 Joshua stopped Gary Cornish in 90 seconds to win the Commonwealth heavyweight title to the delight of The O2. Getty

16/20 Dillian Whyte, KO (7) 1:27 Joshua battled to beat Dillian Whyte but eventually prevailed with a seventh round knockout, becoming the British heavyweight champion. Getty

17/20 Charles Martin, KO (2) 1:32 Charles Martin hit the canvas twice as Joshua cruises through to claim the IBF world heavyweight title. Getty

18/20 Dominic Breazeale, TKO (7) 1:01 Joshua defended his IBF world title in a seventh round stoppage win over Dominic Breazeale to continue his unstoppable run to the top. Getty

19/20 Éric Molina, TKO (3) 2:02 And then it was 18! Joshua confirmed his tie with Wladimir Klitschko after thumping Éric Molina in three rounds, completing the defence of his IBF heavyweight title. AFP/Getty

20/20 Joshua v Klitschko Will the British hopeful be able to extend his perfect run against one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all-time? Getty

Since that surprise defeat there has been repeated speculation that Klitschko will retire after his next fight, but his long-time manager Boente has denied that to be the case, instead drawing parallels between the Ukrainian and Bernard Hopkins, who boxed on until the age of 51.

“If you are 41 years old, you cannot expect that someone is fighting another 10 years, but he always said that Bernard Hopkins is one of his idols - and you know how long Bernard fought,” Boente said in an interview with Sky Sports.

Boente sees little reason for Klitschko to stop boxing ( Getty )

“I don't know if Wladimir will still fight at 50, but one thing is for sure, he's not looking at this fight as his last fight.”

“For the last five or six years, Wladimir has never discussed how long he fights. It's fight by fight and then he makes a decision.

“At this moment I can tell you he's in fantastic shape and he's physically and psychologically on a top level. He's absolutely looking forward to this fight.”

Wladimir Klitschko compares himself to Mount Everest

Klitschko has repeatedly insisted his age is not a barrier, instead arguing that his surfeit of experience will see him regain his titles against 27-year-old Joshua.

“Some of the guys at my age maybe think about something different, but I’m still in it. I’m still on this hamster wheel, turning it, spinning it at my own pace,” Klitschko said in a recent interview.

“It’s pretty incredible to me, because I’ve been there. I’ve lost fights, I’ve got back up. I’ve won the titles back. I lost again, I got back up, I got more respect, I lost again.”