Kell Brook comes back down to welterweight to defend his IBF world title against the much-hyped and unbeaten Errol Spence Jr on Saturday night.
The Sheffield-born fighter takes to the ring in his home city and will be hoping the effects of last September's valiant defeat to Gennady Golovkin have had no lasting damage.
That bout, in which he suffered a broken eye socket, was fought at middleweight and Brook has endured a gruelling training regime in order to burn off the pounds he put on. Could such flitting around the weight divisions cost him?
Britain's current boxing world champions
Britain's current boxing world champions
-
1/10 Anthony Joshua
WBA, IBF heavyweight
Getty
-
2/10 Nathan Cleverly
WBA light heavyweight
Getty
-
3/10 James DeGale
IBF super-middleweight
Getty
-
4/10 Billy-Joe Saunders
WBO middleweight
Getty
-
5/10 Kell Brook
IBF welterweight
Getty
-
6/10 Terry Flanagan
WBO lightweight
Getty
-
7/10 Lee Selby
IBF featherweight
Getty
-
8/10 Jamie McDonnell
WBA bantamweight
Getty
-
9/10 Lee Haskins
IBF bantamweight
Getty
-
10/10 Khalid Yafai
WBA super flyweight
Getty
When is it?
The fight will take place on Saturday 27 May at Bramall Lane.
What time will it start?
Brook and Spence are expected to walk into the ring at around 10.30pm BST.
Where can I watch it?
The main event and the undercard will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office.
Who’s on the undercard?
George Groves vs Fedor Chudinov
WBA world super middleweight title
David Allen vs Lenroy Thomas
Jamie Cox vs Lewis Taylor
Andy Townend vs Jon Kays
Kyle Yousef vs Louis Norman
Nadeem Siddique vs Pal Olah
Atif Shafiq vs Dean Evans
Anthony Fowler vs Arturs Geikins
Joe Cordina vs Josh Thorne
Lawrence Okolie vs Rudolf Helesic
What are their records?
Wins, wins by knockout, losses, draws
Brook: W36 KO25 L1 D0
Spence: W21 KO18 L0 D0
What are the odds?
Provided by 888.com
Brook: 6/4
Spence: 13/25
Brook points: 33/10
Brook stoppage: 4/1
Spence points: 8/5
Spence stoppage: 5/2
