Liam Smith will go into the biggest fight of his career to date hoping to defend his WBO super-welterweight title against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, the superstar Mexican middleweight.

Smith, known as ‘Beefy’ to many in his native Liverpool, fights as a world champion for the third time, having successfully seen off challenges from Jimmy Kelly and Predrag Radosevic.

‘Canelo’, however, is a different prospect altogether. The heavy favourite for this fight, you may recall he knocked Amir Khan out cold in Las Vegas four months ago.

The Mexican moves down to 154lbs to meet Smith, having vacated his WBC world middleweight belt to avoid an showdown with Gennady Golovkin in the immediate future.

When and where is the fight?

The fight will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday 17 September.

What time will it start?

The ring-walk is expected at around 4.30am BST.

Where can I watch it?

The fight will be shown live on BoxNation, with coverage starting from 1.00am BST.

Who’s on the undercard?

Gabriel Rosado vs Willie Monroe Jr

WBO inter-continential middleweight title

Joseph Diaz vs Andrew Cancio

Featherweight, 10 rounds

Diego de la Hoya vs Luis Orlando del Valle

Super bantamweight, 10 rounds

Eddie Gomez vs Dario Ferman

Welterweight, 10 rounds

What are their records?

Wins, wins by knockout, losses, draws

Smith: W23 KO13 L0 D1

Alvarez: W47 KO33 L1 D1

Who will win?

What are they saying?

Smith: “I'm not stupid. I know on paper I'm the B-side of this fight. Canelo's the big name. It's always Canelo, and it's Mexican Independence Day, so I know that. But I am the champion, and just looking back on that, that is one reason why I hope they'll respect that I'm champion and be fair. If I win the fight, then make sure I get the decision.”

Alvarez: "We have seen footage of Liam Smith, he is a strong fighter and his style of boxing is similar to mine. Both our styles will make a great fight for all the fans on Saturday. He is a hard puncher, connects, comes forward and has good combinations. We know he is dangerous and we are not underestimating him.

"I am preparing for a fighter that comes forward, I am ready for anything. We will show the best fight we can for all the fans on Saturday night."

What are the odds?

Smith: 15/2

Smith by KO: 10/1

Draw: 25/1

Alvarez: 1/15

Alvarez by KO: 1/2