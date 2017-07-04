Anthony Yarde, one of the rising stars of British boxing, has said he can see how Conor McGregor’s unusual fighting style will give him a puncher’s chance in his professional boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather — but admits that the Irishman’s chances of victory are slim.

The much-anticipated, heavily criticised fight will take place on August 26 at the T-Mobile Theatre, on the Las Vegas Strip.

Despite the odds being overwhelmingly in Mayweather’s favour, Yarde can see McGregor giving the American some problems. And the 25-year-old boxer from Hackney, who prepares for his WBO European title fight against Richard Baranyi on July 8 in London, says that McGregor’s reach advantage will be key to his chances.

“He's got long arms. He throws punches from weird angles and he holds his hands different,” Yarde told the Independent.

“He might get hit, but he can take a punch. Floyd Mayweather is not known to have knocked out anyone for long time, so he can take a punch. And, Conor McGregor is Irish. He can give it.”

Yarde, however, admitted that Mayweather remains the favourite in the bout, because of what he has achieved in his incredibly successful career. The 40-year-old American boxer is a five-division world champion, boasting a perfect 49-0 record.

McGregor's reach could prove key (Getty)



“Boxing is so calculated and Mayweather has been the king of the sport for 18-19 years,” Yarde added. “Floyd knows so many sequences in boxing; he knows how to break down an opponent. He takes away what they do well and uses against them.

“When a boxer is out of the comfort zone, they don't fight well. That's why Floyd Mayweather is excellent at.”

Although the fight announcement delighted fans, it was met with criticism by a number of boxing personalities who fear the contest will be bad for the sport of boxing.

Mayweather v McGregor : Tale of the tape

Manny Pacquaio was quick to warn fans that the fight will likely be “very boring”. Bernard Hopkins meanwhile used a phrase out of Donald Trump’s playbook, labelling the bout a “fake news fight”.

However, Yarde disagrees with those opinions and instead thinks the fight makes perfect sense for the sport of boxing.

“It’s going to bring so much attention to boxing,” he added.

“Boxing is not a mainstream sport. But McGregor is a massive star in the UFC and Mayweather’s numbers against Pacquiao were massive, so bringing them together only makes sense.

“No one knows what's going to happen in the ring. McGregor is so elusive, so different. Mayweather has never fought somebody with that kind of style. Ever.”