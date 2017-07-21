Conor McGregor has been warned that he will be “sued beyond belief” if he loses his cool and decides to use any of his MMA moves when he fights Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas on August 26.

The Irishman will be making his professional boxing debut when he steps into the ring with Mayweather, who is regarded as the greatest defensive boxer of all-time, with a flawless record of 49-0.

Many have speculated that McGregor could lose his cool when the two men meet at the T-Mobile Arena, including British light-heavyweight prospect Anthony Yarde, who recently told the Independent: “He's a natural UFC fighter.

“He might get hit off a good shot from Mayweather and, you know, when you are fighting, if you are hit than your senses suddenly come into play. His senses are to kick, or to grab someone in a headlock. He might get hit off a right hand and be dizzy, and his natural instinct could come to the fore, which will be to kick.”

But UFC president Dana White has reiterated what a disastrous decision that would be on McGregor’s part.

“He would be sued beyond belief if he does anything other than hit Floyd Mayweather with his hands to the head and body,” he told the New York Times.

Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor : Trash talk in 60 seconds

“It would be a very bad. That can’t happen. There’s actually language in the contract that that can’t happen.

“If you look at Mayweather, you can include this fight, his last three fights and the amount of money he’s brought in, right, when you go to court any lawsuit is always about damages.

“The damages on Mayweather if something like that happened would be massive. That can’t happen.

“Forget about the contract. He would just sue him. He would have a lawsuit against him that would be incredibly, I mean – it would destroy Conor’s life and Mayweather would win – Mayweather would win that lawsuit.”

McGregor has been warned by White and Espinoza ( Getty )

Showtime Sports’ vice-president, Stephen Espinoza, has also said that McGregor will be unlikely to attempt any such moves because of the large financial implications – although he declined to go into detail over the exact specifications of McGregor’s contract.

“The details are gonna remain confidential but there is a significant penalty in the event of what I’ll describe as sort of an extreme foul,” he said.

“Something out of the ordinary, beyond what would be a normal boxing foul.”

