Conor McGregor has been warned that he will be “sued beyond belief” if he loses his cool and decides to use any of his MMA moves when he fights Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas on August 26.
The Irishman will be making his professional boxing debut when he steps into the ring with Mayweather, who is regarded as the greatest defensive boxer of all-time, with a flawless record of 49-0.
Many have speculated that McGregor could lose his cool when the two men meet at the T-Mobile Arena, including British light-heavyweight prospect Anthony Yarde, who recently told the Independent: “He's a natural UFC fighter.
“He might get hit off a good shot from Mayweather and, you know, when you are fighting, if you are hit than your senses suddenly come into play. His senses are to kick, or to grab someone in a headlock. He might get hit off a right hand and be dizzy, and his natural instinct could come to the fore, which will be to kick.”
But UFC president Dana White has reiterated what a disastrous decision that would be on McGregor’s part.
“He would be sued beyond belief if he does anything other than hit Floyd Mayweather with his hands to the head and body,” he told the New York Times.
“It would be a very bad. That can’t happen. There’s actually language in the contract that that can’t happen.
“If you look at Mayweather, you can include this fight, his last three fights and the amount of money he’s brought in, right, when you go to court any lawsuit is always about damages.
“The damages on Mayweather if something like that happened would be massive. That can’t happen.
“Forget about the contract. He would just sue him. He would have a lawsuit against him that would be incredibly, I mean – it would destroy Conor’s life and Mayweather would win – Mayweather would win that lawsuit.”
Showtime Sports’ vice-president, Stephen Espinoza, has also said that McGregor will be unlikely to attempt any such moves because of the large financial implications – although he declined to go into detail over the exact specifications of McGregor’s contract.
“The details are gonna remain confidential but there is a significant penalty in the event of what I’ll describe as sort of an extreme foul,” he said.
“Something out of the ordinary, beyond what would be a normal boxing foul.”
Mayweather v McGregor: In numbers
1/19 Mayweather v McGregor: In numbers
What are the numbers behind the eagerly-anticipated super-fight between the two men?
2/19 Zero
The number of defeats Mayweather has suffered in his 19-year professional career
3/19 1
The number of times Mayweather has touched the canvas throughout his professional career. He came back to win the fight via a unanimous decision
4/19 2
The number of UFC championship belts McGregor (briefly) held when he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205
5/19 3
The number of times McGregor has been defeated: losing to Artemji Sitenkov in 2008, Joseph Duffy in 2010 and Nate Diaz in 2016
6/19 12
McGregor’s age when he began boxing at Crumlin Boxing Club under two-time Olympian Phil Sutcliffe
7/19 13
The number of seconds it took McGregor to knock out José Aldo at UFC 194, to win the UFC Featherweight Championship
8/19 23
The number of fights Mayweather has won by decision
9/19 25
In 2016, Mayweather was ranked by ESPN as the greatest boxer, pound for pound, of the last 25 years
10/19 40
Mayweather’s age. He is 12 years older than McGregor
11/19 46%
Mayweather’s average connect rate, according to CompuBox and compiled over his past nine fights. It’s one of the best in the history of the sport
12/19 49
The number of wins Mayweather has racked up in his professional career. He requires only one more to surpass Rocky Marciono’s flawless record of 49-0.
13/19 84-8
£150,000 Mayweather’s sterling amateur record. He won the national Golden Glove championships at three different weight classes
14/19 $150,000
The fine dished out to McGregor for throwing a bottle at Nate Diaz in a press conference ahead of UFC 202. The fine has delayed the announcement of a boxing match against Mayweather
15/19 1,650,000
The pay-per-view buy rate for McGregor’s eagerly anticipated rematch against Diaz at UFC 202, making the event the most successful non-boxing PPV event in the history of fightsports
16/19 19,500,000
The number of PPV buys Mayweather has garnered in his entire career
17/19 $34,000,000
McGregor’s career earnings, as estimated by Forbes at the start of June 2017
18/19 $1,300,000,000
The total revenue Mayweather has generated in his career
19/19 14,000,000,000
The number of social media impressions Conor McGregor made in 2016
