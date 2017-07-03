Conor McGregor’s boxing coach doesn’t just think the Irishman will become the first man to beat Floyd Mayweather – he thinks he’ll become the first man to knock him out, too.

The two-weight UFC world champion is the heavy underdog in his professional boxing debut, with the majority of bookmakers offering odds as long as 7/1 on his winning the fight.

Mayweather is the overwhelming favourite, and with good reason. The American boasts a flawless 49-0 professional record and has never visited the canvas in his illustrious 21-year career.

However, McGregor’s boxing coach, Owen Roddy, is confident that his man has acquired the necessary skills to defeat Mayweather on August 26.

“Conor wouldn’t do it if he didn’t think, and he 100-percent believes that he can win,” Roddy told The MMA Hour podcast. “We believe he’s going to win. If anybody can go in and do the extraordinary – on paper, it’s a tall task.

“If anybody can do it, Conor can. He shocks the world every time he fights. They’ve always doubted him.

“I believe he’s going to go in there and do it. He believes that he’s going to go in there and do it. The whole team believes that he’s going to do it.”

And not only does Roddy think McGregor will beat Mayweather, he believes he can knock him out, too.

“I think he’s going to KO him,” he added.

“Conor does these exceptional things all the time. He says he’s going to go in and knock him out. I think he’s going to go in and knock him out… I have no doubt in my mind that he’s going to do it.”