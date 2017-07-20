  1. Sport
  2. More Sports
  3. Boxing
  4. Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor will prove himself to be the greatest fighter in history vs Floyd Mayweather, says his manager

Exclusive interview: Conor McGregor's manager, Audie Attar of Paradigm Sports Management, is confident his man will stun the world when he fights Mayweather

Click to follow
The Independent Online

Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

  • 1/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor embarked on a whistle-stop four date press tour to promote their forthcoming fight. Here are the highlights - and lowlights.

    Getty Images

  • 2/35

    Conor McGregor certainly got the better of his opponent at the last press conference, in London.

    Getty Images

  • 3/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    Mayweather's taunts were frequently drowned out by the boisterous London crowd.

    Getty Images

  • 4/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    The two men were involved in a bad-tempered face off at the start of the London presser.

    Getty Images

  • 5/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    Mayweather and McGregor threw their first verbal jabs in LA.

    Getty Images

  • 6/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    The undefeated boxer and the Irish UFC champion kicked off the four-city promotional tour for their Aug. 26 bout on Tuesday 11 July, facing off in front of 11,000 fans in downtown Los Angeles.

    Getty Images

  • 7/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    McGregor and Mayweather traded clever insults and profane boasts with their familiar flair as they begin to sell a boxing match that could be much more entertaining before the opening bell.

    Getty Images

  • 8/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    McGregor was the crowd favorite as he made fun of Mayweather's IRS troubles and promised to flatten an aging fighter.

    Getty Images

  • 9/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    But Mayweather rose to the promotional challenge, leading his own fans in a call-and-response that derided the mixed martial artist as "easy work!"

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 10/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    It didn't take long for things to get heated between the two men.

    Getty Images

  • 11/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    McGregor will meet Mayweather in Las Vegas on August 26 under normal boxing rules.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 12/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    Although the 40-year-old Mayweather acknowledged his skills have declined, he says he has "more than enough" to beat a rookie boxer.

    Getty Images

  • 13/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    Dana White was needed to split the two men up towards the end of the press conference, as tempers flared.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 14/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    McGregor was not happy that his microphone had been cut off.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 15/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    Drake got the Toronto press conference off to a lively start.

    Getty Images

  • 16/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    McGregor blasted Mayweather and fight promoters Showtime during the second leg of the pair's media tour ahead of next month's bout.

    Getty Images

  • 17/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    The Irishman declared to a raucous crowd of 16,000 in Toronto: "Does this mic work? Then f*** that mic."

    Getty Images

  • 18/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    Addressing Showtime executive vice president Stephen Espinoza, he added: "F*** Showtime too you little weasel - I can see it in your eyes that you're a little b****.

    Getty Images

  • 19/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    "Cut my mic off? Cut the champ's mic off? Hell no. "They're trying to throw me off and set me in an uncomfortable position but I thrive in uncomfortable positions."

    Getty Images

  • 20/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    "I'm 28 years old and I'm getting fight cheques and promoter cheques. When Floyd was 28 he was on Oscar de la Hoya's under card. "Floyd is an old, weak b****. "He's never fought a day in his life; he's a runner, he's boxing's biggest b****."

    Getty Images

  • 21/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    McGregor was the fan favourite in Toronto.

    Getty Images

  • 22/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    Mayweather was booed throughout by the crowd, who chanted "pay your taxes" at the American in response to reports the 40-year-old still owes the Internal Revenue Service millions of dollars from his 2015 fight against Manny Pacquiao.

    Getty Images

  • 23/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    Mayweather tried to intimidate McGregor in Toronto.

    Getty Images

  • 24/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    Responding to a McGregor quip that he cannot read, Mayweather - who had produced a cheque 100million US dollars on Tuesday - said: "They said I'm the mother f***** that can't read: I do numbers, I make money."

    Getty Images

  • 25/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    Mayweather, who then took an Irish flag from the crowd and draped himself in it, continued to direct insults at McGregor before the pair were separated.

    Getty Images

  • 26/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    Once again, the press conference concluded with Dana White on hand to split the two men up.

    Getty Images

  • 27/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    The Mayweather vs McGregor world media tour stormed into New York on Thursday with the fighters unleashing more profanity-laced attacks on each other as they looked to build up interest in their light middleweight boxing bout.

    Getty Images

  • 28/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    On the third stop of four-day, four-city barnstorming blitz to promote their Aug. 26 Las Vegas clash, the witty barbs that characterised their exchanges Los Angeles and Toronto were replaced by what appeared to be real venom.

    Getty Images

  • 29/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) champion McGregor traded in the stylish suits he wore on the previous two legs of the tour for psychedelic pants and a furry white coat worn over a bare, tattooed chest.

    Getty Images

  • 30/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    He strutted imperiously onto the Barclays Center stage to an Irish ballad and thunderous applause before flexing his muscles, striking poses and rattling off a dance step or two as he waited for the undefeated boxer.

    Getty Images

  • 31/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    It looked for a moment as if the circus was going to take a turn for the worse when McGregor, who addressed the 40-year-old Mayweather as "boy" in Toronto, let a howling crowd know he did not take the charges of racism seriously.

    Getty Images

  • 32/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    "A lot of media have said I am against black people, that's absolutely ... ridiculous," McGregor roared.

    Getty Images

  • 33/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    The Irishman, who at times during the earlier stops had appeared to get under Mayweather's skin, had no such luck in Brooklyn, where the American ignored the jibes and took selfies while McGregor barked in his ear.

    Getty Images

  • 34/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    McGregor has been the undisputed favourite at each stop on the media tour, and can expect more of the same in London, but few give him any chance in the ring against one of the most skilled and tactically astute boxers of all time.

    Getty Images

  • 35/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    The fight would seem an outlandish mismatch with Mayweather 49-0 stepping into the ring against McGregor, who will be making his professional boxing debut.

    Getty Images

The countdown to Mayweather vs McGregor is well and truly underway. And the world promotional tour may have ended last Friday in London, but it doesn’t appear as though either man will be out of the spotlight until long after fight night. 

One man who has been an integral part of McGregor's meteoric rise to the top is his manager, Audie Attar. The President of Paradigm Sports Management has been by McGregor’s side since his earliest days in MMA and is a trusted member of McGregor’s small inner circle.

Last week, Attar accompanied McGregor on all four stops of the promotional world tour and saw it all play out with his very own eyes.

  • Read more

How much money will the Mayweather vs McGregor fight make?

Speaking exclusively to The Independent after the culmination of the final press conference in London last Friday, Attar reflected on a crazy four days which saw both fighters take part in four press conferences in just four days.

“It was an amazing experience and I think it exceeded everybody’s expectations,” Attar said. “If we had more time I’m sure we would’ve done more cities, but given we were only seven weeks out from the fight we had to limit it. The crowds were amazing and I think the energy between the two fighters was incredible throughout.

“It’s all over now and we’ve just got six weeks until August 26 and the greatest fight in combat sports history ever. I tell you, when Conor goes out there and proves everybody wrong, he will no doubt go down as the greatest fighter in history.”

Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor: Trash talk in 60 seconds

With the promotional tour now over, McGregor and his team have flown to Las Vegas to undertake the rest of his preparations ahead of the big fight. Attar outlined his own plans for the next six weeks and pointed out that his duties at Paradigm mean he was a wider remit than just managing McGregor.

“I’m going to fly to Vegas with Conor and the rest of the guys and make sure they get settled,” Attar said. “We’ve booked a private gym and the best facilities available. I’ll then fly back to my family and see them and then I’ll be in Vegas every week.

“I’ve still got a lot of guys fighting in the coming weeks. I've got Chris Weidman fighting in Long Island against Kelvin Gastelum which should be a great fight. I’ll just continue to run the company and make sure that all our clients are happy. I’ve got a big negotiation going on with another one of my clients as well.”

chris-weidman.jpg
Attar also manages former UFC middleweight champion Weidman (Getty)

Despite his hectic schedule, Attar maintains a good work life balance. Work and fulfilling his professional dreams is important to him, but being a family man will always remain at the top of his priorities.

“It’s non-stop, but I love what I do and it’s something new every week,” Attar said. “Luckily, I’ve got a supporting family who understand that I do what I love and know that I’m always there for them to be the husband and father that I need to be.”

conor-mcgregor-ufc.jpg
Attar has been with McGregor since the early days (Getty)

Mayweather and McGregor will be lining their pockets on August 26, but they won’t be the only ones benefiting financially from the super fight. Attar will no doubt pocket his own percentage of the revenue generated by the fight, but to him, achieving his goals and continuing to succeed professionally means just as much.

“This fight means that I’ve continued to achieve my goals,” Attar said. “It proves to people that I do what I say and say what I do. I’ve continued to prove people wrong, keep my head down and be the best at what I do. I’ve been doing this throughout my entire life and throughout my entire career.

“This is just the latest chapter of my life and it’s marathon not a sprint. I’ve got plenty more chapters yet to write. I just got to keep my head down and keep working hard.”

Comments