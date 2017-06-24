Floyd Mayweather’s assistant trainer has admitted that he is “concerned” Conor McGregor will get frustrated and “do something crazy” when the two men meet in August’s ‘super-fight’.

The undefeated Mayweather and two-weight UFC world champion McGregor will face one another on August 26 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena in what is expected to become the highest-grossing fight in history.

With McGregor crossing over from UFC into boxing, numerous pundits have raised questions over the Irishman’s suitability to take on the American, who boasts a flawless 49-0 record, and whether he will stray from the sport’s rule-set.

It’s a concern that seems to be on the minds of Floyd’s entourage, with assistant trainer Nate Jones admitting that he’s “worried” about what to expect from McGregor.

“One way I can see the fight ending is Floyd outboxing him, beating the crap out of him,” he said.

“Another way I’m gonna be concerned about is when Floyd gets to a point where he frustrates him too much, McGregor’s gonna do something crazy. That’s the only thing I’m worried about.”

Jones did praise McGregor for his punching power, though, adding that the 28-year-old possesses “crazy weird power” which could prove problematic for Mayweather.

“We’ve seen Sugar Shane Mosely, we seen (DeMarcus) Chop Chop Corley, we seen Zab Judah hit him with a good shot and Floyd kept going. You know, this guy [McGregor] might be — I think his punching power, I think he punches a little bit harder than those guys. That’s my opinion.

“I would be more concerned about this fight because Floyd’s a little older now. He’s 40 years old, McGregor has crazy weird power and he’s got weird shots from weird angles. I’m worried about that.”

Nonetheless, Jones still backed Mayweather for victory. “But for my prediction in the fight, is Floyd either confusing him and frustrating him and stopping him in the later rounds or Floyd outboxing him or he doing something stupid and losing the fight. That’s my prediction.”

Dana White has previously stated that McGregor would lose money, and concede defeat in the process, if he were to “go rogue” and break the rules.

