Floyd Mayweather is the overwhelming favourite to win his fight against the Irishman Conor McGregor, who will be making his boxing debut on August 26.

One of the greatest boxers of his generation and, quite possibly, the greatest defensive boxer of all-time; Mayweather is hoping to surpass the record of Rocky Marciano, a world heavyweight champion who won all 49 of his professional fights.

‘Money’ began his career in 1996 when he beat the Mexican Roberto Apodaca, and retired 19-years later when he outpointed Andre Berto at the MGM Grand Arena.

But a lucrative fight with McGregor has lured him out of his retirement, with his reputation now firmly on the line.

Here, we run through some of the American’s essential stats.

How old is Mayweather?

Mayweather celebrated his 40th birthday on February 24. He is 11 years older than Conor McGregor, who recently turned 29.

What is his height and reach?

Mayweather stands 5 ft 8 in tall, which means McGregor has a height advantage of 1 in.

The American has a reach of 72 in, which means McGregor has a 2 in reach advantage.

McGregor enjoys a reach advantage over Mayweather ( Getty )

What is his professional boxing record?

49–0, Andre Berto, UD, 12, Sep 12 2015

48–0, Manny Pacquiao, UD, 12, May 2 2015

47–0, Marcos Maidana, UD, 12, Sep 13 2014

46–0, Marcos Maidana, MD, 12, May 3 2014

45–0, Canelo Álvarez, MD, 12, Sep 14 2013

44–0, Robert Guerrero, UD, 12, May 4 2013

43–0, Miguel Cotto, UD, 12, May 5 2012

42-0, Victor Ortiz, KO, 4 (12) 2:59, Sep 17 2011

41-0, Shane Mosley, UD, 12, May 1 2010

40-0, Juan Manuel Márquez, UD, 12, Sep 19 2009

39–0, Ricky Hatton, TKO, 10 (12) 1:35, Dec 8 2007

38–0, Oscar De La Hoya, SD, 12, May 5 2007

37–0, Carlos Baldomir, UD, 12, Nov 4 2006

36–0, Zab Judah, UD, 12, Apr 8 2006

35–0, Sharmba Mitchell, TKO, 6 (12) 2:06, Nov 19 2005

34–0, Arturo Gatti, RTD, 6 (12) 3:00, Jun 25 2005

33–0, Henry Bruseles, TKO, 8 (12) 2:55, Jan 22 2005

32–0, DeMarcus Corley, UD, 12, May 22 2004

31–0, Phillip N'dou, TKO, 7 (12) 1:08, Nov 1 2003

30–0, Victoriano Sosa, UD, 12, Apr 19 2003

29–0, José Luis Castillo, UD, 12, Dec 7 2002

28–0, José Luis Castillo, UD, 12 Apr 20 2002

27–0, Jesús Chávez, RTD, 9 (12), 3:00, Nov 10 2001

26–0, Carlos Hernández, UD, 12, May 26 2001

25–0, Diego Corrales, TKO, 10 (12) 2:19, Jan 20 2001

24–0, Emanuel Augustus, TKO, 9 (10) 1:06, Oct 21 2000

23–0, Gregorio Vargas, UD, 12, Mar 18 2000

22–0, Carlos Gerena, RTD, 7 (12) 3:00, Sep 11, 1999

21–0, Justin Juuko, KO, 9 (12) 1:20, May 22 1999

20–0, Carlos Rios, UD, 12, Feb 17 1999

19–0, Angel Manfredy, TKO, 2 (12) 2:47,Dec 19 1998

18–0, Genaro Hernández, RTD, 8 (12) 3:00, Oct 3 1998

17–0, Tony Pep, UD, 10, Jun 14 1998

16–0, Gustavo Cuello, UD, 10, Apr 18 1998

15–0, Miguel Melo, TKO, 3 (10) 2:30, Mar 23 1998

14–0, Sam Girard, KO, 2 (10) 2:47, Feb 28 1998

13–0, Hector Arroyo, TKO, 5 (10) 1:21, Jan 9 1998

12–0, Angelo Nuñez, TKO, 3 (8) 2:42, Nov 20 1997

11–0, Felipe Garcia, KO, 6 (8) 2:56, Oct 14 1997

10–0, Louie Leija, TKO, 2 (10) 2:33, Sep 6 1997

9–0, Jesús Chávez, KO, 5 (6) 2:02, Jul 12 1997

8–0, Larry O'Shields, UD, 6, Jun 14 1997

7–0, Tony Duran, TKO, 1 (6) 1:12, May 9 1997

6–0, Bobby Giepert, TKO, 1 (6) 1:30, Apr 12 1997

5–0, Kino Rodriguez, TKO, 1 (6) 1:44, Mar 12 1997

4–0, Edgar Ayala, TKO, 2 (4) 1:39, Feb 1 1997

3–0, Jerry Cooper, TKO,1 (4) 1:39, Jan 18 1997

2–0, Reggie Sanders, UD, 4, Nov 30 1996

1–0, Roberto Apodaca, TKO, 2 (4) 0:37, Oct 11 1996

Mayweather has never been beaten ( Getty )

What is his fighting style?

Mayweather is widely regarded as the greatest defensive boxer of all-time. A defensive counter-puncher, Mayweather was given the nickname ‘Pretty Boy’ early into his career, because of his extraordinary ability to avoid taking damage in his fights. He hardly ever stands squarely across from his opponents and dodges a large number of punches with his famous ‘shoulder-roll’ technique.

The undefeated American is also regarded as one of the smartest boxers in the business, and possesses an incredible fight I.Q.

Mayweather typically relies more on his defense than his power, although that doesn’t mean his attack should be underestimated. A knockout is, however, unlikely: Mayweather hasn’t stopped an opponent since defeating Victor Ortiz in 2011, while McGregor has never been knocked out.

What titles has he won?

His fair share. Mayweather has won the WBC super featherweight, lightweight and super lightweight titles. He has won the IBF welterweight title and the WBO welterweight title.

Mayweather has won a number of titles ( Getty )

He has also won the WBC welterweight and light middleweight titles, as well as the WBA (super) light middleweight and (super) welterweight titles.

He has been The Ring lightweight, welterweight (2x) and light middleweight champion.

What awards has he won?

Again – lots. Mayweather was named The Ring’s Fighter of the Year in 1998 and 2007; ESPN’s Fighter of the Year in 2007 and 2013; and Sports Illustrated’s Fighter of the Year in 2015.

In 2016 ESPN named Mayweather the greatest pound-for-pound boxer of the last 25 years, while The Ring named him the 12th greatest boxer since World War II. ESPN have also named him the 48th greatest boxer of all-time, back in 2007. Were they to update their feature, he would undoubtedly place a lot higher.

And that’s without the non-boxing awards. Mayweather topped the Forbes and Sports Illustrated lists of the 50 highest-paid athletes of 2012 and 2013 respectively, for example, and also topped the Forbes list in 2014 and 2015.

What are the odds on Mayweather to beat McGregor?

Mayweather is the overwhelming favourite to beat McGregor. For more information on the latest odds and betting news on the fight, check this page.

And how much money will he make from the fight?

P-o-t-s. He’s widely expected to be making well over $100m for the fight, which will see his career earnings surpass the $1bn mark. For more information on how much he stands to earn as well as his net worth, check this page.

