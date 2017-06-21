Conor McGregor’s boxing coach has revealed who will be in the Irishman’s corner for his eagerly anticipated boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

The Las Vegas showdown will be McGregor’s first ever professional boxing match and yet it would appear the 28-year-old’s corner will have a very familiar look about it.

McGregor’s boxing coach, Owen Roddy, has said that he will be present, along with the Irishman’s head coach John Kavanagh and long-time training partner Artem Lobov – who last week tipped his friend to stun the sporting world by beating Mayweather.

“At the moment, it’s going to be me, John, possibly Artem and I think there’s four,” Roddy said in an interview on the MMA Hour podcast.

“Obviously he’ll have to get his own cut man and stuff like that. He hasn’t sorted that just yet. But it’ll definitely be myself, John and Artem at the moment.

“We’re not bringing anybody in as of yet, but who knows down the line.”

Just like McGregor, both Kavanagh and Lobov are completely inexperienced when it comes to boxing, having made their names in the sport of MMA.

This is an iconic photograph. They will use this. pic.twitter.com/7pARuv6tff — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 25, 2016

Kavanagh founded Dublin’s Straight Blast Gym – which McGregor joined in 2006 – and was the first Irishman to be awarded a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Lobov is a member of the same gym and has long been McGregor’s MMA training partner.

Roddy does have some more experience in the sport however, having worked as McGregor’s striking coach for over a decade.

He also revealed that McGregor is currently still training in Ireland, but plans to move stateside soon.

McGregor is keeping his team together for the Mayweather fight ( Getty )

“We’re gonna head over the states in the next couple of weeks,” he added.

“But at the moment, we’re in Dublin, we’re all working together. We came up with a game plan that we think can shock the world and we’re gonna stick to that for the time being.”

