Floyd Mayweather has said he will be putting his faith in the referee come August 26, amid fears Conor McGregor could use illegal moves when the two finally come face to face in the ring.
McGregor will be making his professional boxing debut against Mayweather, and a number of boxing experts have speculated that he could resort to using some of his MMA moves should he feel the fight slipping away.
Last week, the Irishman was even warned by the president of the UFC that breaking the rules could “destroy his life”.
“He would be sued beyond belief if he does anything other than hit Floyd Mayweather with his hands to the head and body,” Dana White told the New York Times.
“Forget about the contract. He would just sue him. He would have a lawsuit against him that would be incredibly, I mean – it would destroy Conor’s life and Mayweather would win – Mayweather would win that lawsuit.”
And Mayweather has said that he is not worried by the possibility of McGregor losing his cool because he has faith in the standard of refereeing.
“Am I worried about an elbow or knee? I'm going to let the referee do his job,” Mayweather told Boxing Scene.
“He will be extremely fair but firm. Nevada Commission is about treating everybody fair.”
Mayweather also promised fans that his fight with McGregor will not be boring.
The American, who is widely regarded as the greatest defensive boxer of all-time, has been branded as “boring” throughout his career because of his risk-averse fighting style. But he insisted his fight against the “warrior” McGregor would deliver.
“He's a warrior, that's what I do know about Conor McGregor,” Mayweather added.
“He's going to fight to the end. He's approaching this fight like I'm approaching this fight. It's kill or be killed. Believe me when I say this: It's not going to be a dull fight.”
