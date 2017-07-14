  1. Sport
  2. More Sports
  3. Boxing
  4. Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor gets the better of Floyd Mayweather in London as world tour comes to a chaotic and controversial end

UFC star McGregor got the better of Mayweather in the verbal exchanges, but there was yet more controversy as the American used a homophobic insult to taunt his opponent

Click to follow
The Independent Online

Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

  • 1/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor embarked on a whistle-stop four date press tour to promote their forthcoming fight. Here are the highlights - and lowlights.

    Getty Images

  • 2/35

    Conor McGregor certainly got the better of his opponent at the last press conference, in London.

    Getty Images

  • 3/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    Mayweather's taunts were frequently drowned out by the boisterous London crowd.

    Getty Images

  • 4/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    The two men were involved in a bad-tempered face off at the start of the London presser.

    Getty Images

  • 5/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    Mayweather and McGregor threw their first verbal jabs in LA.

    Getty Images

  • 6/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    The undefeated boxer and the Irish UFC champion kicked off the four-city promotional tour for their Aug. 26 bout on Tuesday 11 July, facing off in front of 11,000 fans in downtown Los Angeles.

    Getty Images

  • 7/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    McGregor and Mayweather traded clever insults and profane boasts with their familiar flair as they begin to sell a boxing match that could be much more entertaining before the opening bell.

    Getty Images

  • 8/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    McGregor was the crowd favorite as he made fun of Mayweather's IRS troubles and promised to flatten an aging fighter.

    Getty Images

  • 9/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    But Mayweather rose to the promotional challenge, leading his own fans in a call-and-response that derided the mixed martial artist as "easy work!"

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 10/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    It didn't take long for things to get heated between the two men.

    Getty Images

  • 11/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    McGregor will meet Mayweather in Las Vegas on August 26 under normal boxing rules.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 12/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    Although the 40-year-old Mayweather acknowledged his skills have declined, he says he has "more than enough" to beat a rookie boxer.

    Getty Images

  • 13/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    Dana White was needed to split the two men up towards the end of the press conference, as tempers flared.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 14/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    McGregor was not happy that his microphone had been cut off.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 15/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    Drake got the Toronto press conference off to a lively start.

    Getty Images

  • 16/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    McGregor blasted Mayweather and fight promoters Showtime during the second leg of the pair's media tour ahead of next month's bout.

    Getty Images

  • 17/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    The Irishman declared to a raucous crowd of 16,000 in Toronto: "Does this mic work? Then f*** that mic."

    Getty Images

  • 18/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    Addressing Showtime executive vice president Stephen Espinoza, he added: "F*** Showtime too you little weasel - I can see it in your eyes that you're a little b****.

    Getty Images

  • 19/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    "Cut my mic off? Cut the champ's mic off? Hell no. "They're trying to throw me off and set me in an uncomfortable position but I thrive in uncomfortable positions."

    Getty Images

  • 20/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    "I'm 28 years old and I'm getting fight cheques and promoter cheques. When Floyd was 28 he was on Oscar de la Hoya's under card. "Floyd is an old, weak b****. "He's never fought a day in his life; he's a runner, he's boxing's biggest b****."

    Getty Images

  • 21/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    McGregor was the fan favourite in Toronto.

    Getty Images

  • 22/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    Mayweather was booed throughout by the crowd, who chanted "pay your taxes" at the American in response to reports the 40-year-old still owes the Internal Revenue Service millions of dollars from his 2015 fight against Manny Pacquiao.

    Getty Images

  • 23/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    Mayweather tried to intimidate McGregor in Toronto.

    Getty Images

  • 24/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    Responding to a McGregor quip that he cannot read, Mayweather - who had produced a cheque 100million US dollars on Tuesday - said: "They said I'm the mother f***** that can't read: I do numbers, I make money."

    Getty Images

  • 25/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    Mayweather, who then took an Irish flag from the crowd and draped himself in it, continued to direct insults at McGregor before the pair were separated.

    Getty Images

  • 26/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    Once again, the press conference concluded with Dana White on hand to split the two men up.

    Getty Images

  • 27/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    The Mayweather vs McGregor world media tour stormed into New York on Thursday with the fighters unleashing more profanity-laced attacks on each other as they looked to build up interest in their light middleweight boxing bout.

    Getty Images

  • 28/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    On the third stop of four-day, four-city barnstorming blitz to promote their Aug. 26 Las Vegas clash, the witty barbs that characterised their exchanges Los Angeles and Toronto were replaced by what appeared to be real venom.

    Getty Images

  • 29/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) champion McGregor traded in the stylish suits he wore on the previous two legs of the tour for psychedelic pants and a furry white coat worn over a bare, tattooed chest.

    Getty Images

  • 30/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    He strutted imperiously onto the Barclays Center stage to an Irish ballad and thunderous applause before flexing his muscles, striking poses and rattling off a dance step or two as he waited for the undefeated boxer.

    Getty Images

  • 31/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    It looked for a moment as if the circus was going to take a turn for the worse when McGregor, who addressed the 40-year-old Mayweather as "boy" in Toronto, let a howling crowd know he did not take the charges of racism seriously.

    Getty Images

  • 32/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    "A lot of media have said I am against black people, that's absolutely ... ridiculous," McGregor roared.

    Getty Images

  • 33/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    The Irishman, who at times during the earlier stops had appeared to get under Mayweather's skin, had no such luck in Brooklyn, where the American ignored the jibes and took selfies while McGregor barked in his ear.

    Getty Images

  • 34/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    McGregor has been the undisputed favourite at each stop on the media tour, and can expect more of the same in London, but few give him any chance in the ring against one of the most skilled and tactically astute boxers of all time.

    Getty Images

  • 35/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures

    The fight would seem an outlandish mismatch with Mayweather 49-0 stepping into the ring against McGregor, who will be making his professional boxing debut.

    Getty Images

The Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor world media tour is over.

Four press conferences, in four days, in four different cities. The circus ended in London, with the Irish UFC star clearly winning the night in front of a favourable home(ish) crowd.

There was a change in format for the press conference after the shambles in New York City the night before, and the switch in style paid off. Both men had a chance to address the crowd separately, before a quick face off followed by a brief Q&A session.

Here, we dissect five of the key talking points from the final presser.

A 10-8 round for McGregor

conor-mcgregor-wins.jpg
McGregor came out in top after the fourth and final press conference (Getty)

It was difficult to tell who won the LA presser. McGregor then got the better of things in Toronto. And Mayweather just about shaded things in New York, but only because his opponent hammered the self-destruct button.

But the London press conference has to be chalked up as an emphatic victory for McGregor. From the moment he appeared from the wings and made his way to the ring, he looked in a far better mood than in New York, and it didn’t take long for the Irishman to have the crowd howling in unison as he methodically insulted just about every man Mayweather has on his payroll.

The highlight of the final presser? Undoubtedly when Mayweather snatched McGregor’s microphone away from him, before turning triumphantly to the crowd. Only for McGregor to rapidly snatch the mic Mayweather had left on his table. “I’m far too quick for you,” McGregor crowed.

Mayweather lets himself down

floyd-may.jpg
Mayweather resorted to homophobic language to insult McGregor (Getty)

Mayweather emerged from the shambolic New York press conference with some credit. He was quick to criticise McGregor’s controversial, racially-charged comments, claiming: “I don’t care if it’s white women, black women, white men, black men, Asian, Latina or Latino, you don’t disrespect people. To get respect, you must give respect.”

What a shame that it took a mere 24 hours for those words to be forgotten. With the crowd loudly jeering him, and with the press conference slipping away from his grasp, an exasperated Mayweather turned to a grinning McGregor and yelled: “You f*ggot!”

This press tour has been entertaining — particularly the events in Toronto and London — but both men have resorted to using problematic and offensive language in an attempt to score easy points. Regardless of whether they meant to offend or not, they have both let themselves down.

So that’s why there wasn’t a Dublin stop…

wembley-crowd.jpg
The crowd were in McGregor's favour (Getty)

McGregor has enjoyed the lions share of the public support right the way through this chaotic week, but this was something else entirely.

The London crowd cheered his every word, and didn’t even pause to boo Mayweather in the relevant places, instead singing throughout his rambling speech.

The reaction of the London crowd to both men shows why Mayweather was so keen to avoid a press event in McGregor’s home city of Dublin. The UFC star loves nothing more than playing to the gallery and, at times in London, Mayweather seemed genuinely cowed by the strength of the audience’s hostility.

A triumph for London

Mayweather v McGregor: Tale of the tape

After such a successful event in Toronto, the New York press conference was a complete shambles. Two hours late, exceptionally mean-spirited and with serious audio problems to boot. The promoters of this fight needed to get it right in London — and they pulled it out of the bag.

This presser was well organised and had a clear structure to it. There were no problems with the audio and they even got round to inviting questions from the media at the end: the first for this whistle-stop world tour.

The set-up allowed for all of the bombastic stupidity and trash talk that the fans demand, but also allowed both men to speak a little more humbly and candidly at the end, before departing the stage. It was just a shame this was the fourth and final press conference — and not the first.

A concession to the UFC?

Mayweather vs McGregor: From trash-talk to super-fight

Mayweather vs McGregor: From trash-talk to super-fight

  • 1/18 From trash-talk to super-fight

    Just how did an appearance on late-night show Conan and a rumbling Twitter feud turn into the biggest fight the sport of boxing has ever known.

    Here, we tell the story of how the trash-talk turned into a super-fight.

    Getty Images

  • 2/18 McGregor appears on Conan

    “If you’re asking would I like to fight Floyd Mayweather, I mean, who would not like to dance around the ring for $180m?” McGregor replied to a playful question from late-night host Conan O’Brien, in July 2015, on whether he would ever be tempted into switching sports.

    “I would certainly box him if the opportunity arose,” he smiled.

    “Most certainly.”

  • 3/18 Mayweather's observation

    Mayweather then rekindled the speculation, that December. In an interview with FightHype on the worldwide adulation McGregor had received for knocking out Aldo in just 13 seconds, the American complained that he would never receive such acclaim from the public because of the colour of his skin.

    “They say he talk a lot of trash and people praise him for it, but when I did it, they say I’m cocky and arrogant,” Mayweather observed.

    “So biased! Like I said before, all I'm saying is this, I ain't racist at all, but I'm telling you racism still exists.”

    Getty Images

  • 4/18 "I am an Irishman"

    This time, it didn’t take the other man the best part of half a year to respond. “Don’t ever bring my race into my success again,” McGregor commented in a long Instagram post, the very next day.

    “I am an Irishman. My people have been oppressed our entire existence. And still very much are. I understand the feeling of prejudice. It is a feeling that is deep in my blood … If you want we can organise a fight no problem. I will give you a fair 80/20 split purse in my favour seen as your last fight bombed at every area of revenue.”

    A feud was born.

  • 5/18 McGregor 'retires'

    As interest in a fight with Mayweather began to increase, McGregor threatened to retire not just from MMA, but from sport altogether.

    UFC president Dana White announced that the promotion has pulled McGregor from the main event at UFC 200, because of his refusal to participate in mandatory media duties. McGregor's response?

    "I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya's later."

  • 6/18 Scoop

    Things came to a boil in May 2016. British tabloid The Sun reported that the two men were “on the verge” of agreeing to a deal, with an unnamed source telling the paper that “Floyd is obsessed with making Conor eat his words”.

    The story attracted so much attention that Dana White, the president of the UFC, felt compelled to finally address the situation. He laughed off suggestions the super-fight would ever take place, instead pointing out that McGregor was contracted to the UFC, and would thus be in breach of contract should he attempt to organise a fight himself away from the confines of the Octagon.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 7/18 Battle of the photoshopped posters

    White's comments appeared to spur both men into action. First McGregor tweeted a mocked up fight poster with the caption 'MMA vs Boxing'...

    Getty Images

  • 8/18 Battle of the photoshopped posters

    ... before Mayweather responded with an effort of his own (it wasn't quite as good).

    Mayweather insisted began to insist a fight was “possible”. Then he told a journalist that he was a retired man and would only countenance returning to professional sport in order to fight McGregor. And then he pressed the nuclear button, offering the Irishman just $50m to fight him in what people were already describing as a billion-dollar bout.

    Getty Images

  • 9/18 Leonard Ellerbe puts his foot down

    Hold the hype. Just as things were beginning to heat up, Mayweather’s promotions head, Leonard Ellerbe, poured cold water on the prospective fight, insisting it was “a calculated effort by McGregor to gain more fans”.

    Getty Images

  • 10/18 Mac gets personal

    In an attempt to get discussions back on track, McGregor got personal.

    "Call me CJ Watson!" he tweet, with a cartoon of him standing triumphantly above a knocked out Mayweather.

    The caption was explosive: Mayweather was sent to prison in 2010 for the assault of his then-girlfriend. He was reportedly angry about text messages she had received from NBA star CJ Watson.

    Getty Images

  • 11/18 White rebuffed

    At this point in the saga the president of the UFC, Dana White, reenters the fray.

    Having previously insisted that the fight was a non-starter, he suddenly proposed a deal: $25m for each fighter, with the complicated PPV splits to be patiently worked out at a later date.

    "He's a f***ing comedian," Mayweather replied.

    Getty Images

  • 12/18 In February 2017...

    ... McGregor arrived in Las Vegas, to much excitement.

    Mayweather tweeted the following.

    Getty Images

  • 13/18 Conor's response

    McGregor's response to Mayweather's short statement was brutal and to the point.

    "I am in Las Vegas. Floyd has retired on my arrival," he observed.

  • 14/18 Conan's back!

    Without Conan O'Brien the biggest fight in the history of boxing would still be a daydream.

    In March he invited Dana White onto his show, who said the following.

    “I do think it’s gonna happen. I think it’s going to be a tough deal because obviously [there are] a lot of egos involved in this deal and a lot of people, so that always makes it tougher.

    "On the flip side, there’s so much money involved. I just don’t see how it doesn’t happen.”

  • 15/18 Conor and Conlan

    McGrgor was in New York to support Belfast boxer Michael Conlan in his professional debut against Tim Ibarra in March.

    But the spotlight quickly sought him out. He reminded everyone that an announcement was imminent by shouting furiously into the face of ESPN boxing reporter Dan Rafael: "I AM BOXING!"

    Getty Images

  • 16/18 Fine downgraded

    On March 22, an outstanding fine McGregor had with the Nevada Athletic Commission was downgraded, paving the way for the Irishman to obtain his necessary boxing license.

    Getty Images

  • 17/18 McGregor confirms

    On Wednesday 14 June, the fight was finally confirmed by both men.

    “THE FIGHT IS ON,” McGregor posted on Twitter, along with a mocking picture of himself side-by-side with Floyd Mayweather Snr.

  • 18/18 Mayweather confirms

    “It’s official!" replied Mayweather on Instagram, along with a short promotional video confirming the involvement of Showtime.

    Getty Images

There was no getting away from the fact that the success of the London press conference had much to do with its similarity to how the UFC run their press events.

From the moment this world tour was announced, fight fans had hoped that Showtime would take a leaf out of the UFC’s book. Get both men seated at a table in front of a large crowd, and invite questions from the assembled media. The trash talk and the drama will then follow naturally.

It was always unlikely that Mayweather and his Money Team were going to agree to that set up, but the reversion to more of a Q&A format surely indicated that the Showtime bosses realised their prize event tanked in NYC. This was much, much better.