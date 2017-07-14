Conor McGregor landed himself in yet more controversy on Thursday night, when he insisted on stage at a New York press conference that he cannot be racist because “he is half-black from the belly button down”.

His comments met with a divisive reaction in the Staples Centre, where the Irishman was promoting his August 26 fight with Floyd Mayweather, and were quickly criticised on social media.

Mayweather, having defended McGregor against accusations of racism earlier in the day, also said that his opponent had crossed a line.

“He came out today and did it again,” Mayweather said. “I don’t care if it’s white women, black women, white men, black men, Asian, Latina or Latino, you don’t disrespect people. To get respect, you must give respect.”

Here you can read McGregor’s comments in full, as we publish the full transcript from the controversial New York press conference that has made headlines around the world.

1/18 From trash-talk to super-fight Just how did an appearance on late-night show Conan and a rumbling Twitter feud turn into the biggest fight the sport of boxing has ever known.



Here, we tell the story of how the trash-talk turned into a super-fight. Getty Images

2/18 McGregor appears on Conan “If you’re asking would I like to fight Floyd Mayweather, I mean, who would not like to dance around the ring for $180m?” McGregor replied to a playful question from late-night host Conan O’Brien, in July 2015, on whether he would ever be tempted into switching sports.



“I would certainly box him if the opportunity arose,” he smiled.



“Most certainly.”

3/18 Mayweather's observation Mayweather then rekindled the speculation, that December. In an interview with FightHype on the worldwide adulation McGregor had received for knocking out Aldo in just 13 seconds, the American complained that he would never receive such acclaim from the public because of the colour of his skin.



“They say he talk a lot of trash and people praise him for it, but when I did it, they say I’m cocky and arrogant,” Mayweather observed.



“So biased! Like I said before, all I'm saying is this, I ain't racist at all, but I'm telling you racism still exists.” Getty Images

4/18 "I am an Irishman" This time, it didn’t take the other man the best part of half a year to respond. “Don’t ever bring my race into my success again,” McGregor commented in a long Instagram post, the very next day.



“I am an Irishman. My people have been oppressed our entire existence. And still very much are. I understand the feeling of prejudice. It is a feeling that is deep in my blood … If you want we can organise a fight no problem. I will give you a fair 80/20 split purse in my favour seen as your last fight bombed at every area of revenue.”



A feud was born.

5/18 McGregor 'retires' As interest in a fight with Mayweather began to increase, McGregor threatened to retire not just from MMA, but from sport altogether.



UFC president Dana White announced that the promotion has pulled McGregor from the main event at UFC 200, because of his refusal to participate in mandatory media duties. McGregor's response?



"I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya's later."

6/18 Scoop Things came to a boil in May 2016. British tabloid The Sun reported that the two men were “on the verge” of agreeing to a deal, with an unnamed source telling the paper that “Floyd is obsessed with making Conor eat his words”.



The story attracted so much attention that Dana White, the president of the UFC, felt compelled to finally address the situation. He laughed off suggestions the super-fight would ever take place, instead pointing out that McGregor was contracted to the UFC, and would thus be in breach of contract should he attempt to organise a fight himself away from the confines of the Octagon. AFP/Getty Images

7/18 Battle of the photoshopped posters White's comments appeared to spur both men into action. First McGregor tweeted a mocked up fight poster with the caption 'MMA vs Boxing'... Getty Images

8/18 Battle of the photoshopped posters ... before Mayweather responded with an effort of his own (it wasn't quite as good).



Mayweather insisted began to insist a fight was “possible”. Then he told a journalist that he was a retired man and would only countenance returning to professional sport in order to fight McGregor. And then he pressed the nuclear button, offering the Irishman just $50m to fight him in what people were already describing as a billion-dollar bout. Getty Images

9/18 Leonard Ellerbe puts his foot down Hold the hype. Just as things were beginning to heat up, Mayweather’s promotions head, Leonard Ellerbe, poured cold water on the prospective fight, insisting it was “a calculated effort by McGregor to gain more fans”. Getty Images

10/18 Mac gets personal In an attempt to get discussions back on track, McGregor got personal.



"Call me CJ Watson!" he tweet, with a cartoon of him standing triumphantly above a knocked out Mayweather.



The caption was explosive: Mayweather was sent to prison in 2010 for the assault of his then-girlfriend. He was reportedly angry about text messages she had received from NBA star CJ Watson. Getty Images

11/18 White rebuffed At this point in the saga the president of the UFC, Dana White, reenters the fray.



Having previously insisted that the fight was a non-starter, he suddenly proposed a deal: $25m for each fighter, with the complicated PPV splits to be patiently worked out at a later date.



"He's a f***ing comedian," Mayweather replied. Getty Images

12/18 In February 2017... ... McGregor arrived in Las Vegas, to much excitement.



Mayweather tweeted the following. Getty Images

13/18 Conor's response McGregor's response to Mayweather's short statement was brutal and to the point.



"I am in Las Vegas. Floyd has retired on my arrival," he observed.

14/18 Conan's back! Without Conan O'Brien the biggest fight in the history of boxing would still be a daydream.



In March he invited Dana White onto his show, who said the following.



“I do think it’s gonna happen. I think it’s going to be a tough deal because obviously [there are] a lot of egos involved in this deal and a lot of people, so that always makes it tougher.



"On the flip side, there’s so much money involved. I just don’t see how it doesn’t happen.”

15/18 Conor and Conlan McGrgor was in New York to support Belfast boxer Michael Conlan in his professional debut against Tim Ibarra in March.



But the spotlight quickly sought him out. He reminded everyone that an announcement was imminent by shouting furiously into the face of ESPN boxing reporter Dan Rafael: "I AM BOXING!" Getty Images

16/18 Fine downgraded On March 22, an outstanding fine McGregor had with the Nevada Athletic Commission was downgraded, paving the way for the Irishman to obtain his necessary boxing license. Getty Images

17/18 McGregor confirms On Wednesday 14 June, the fight was finally confirmed by both men.



“THE FIGHT IS ON,” McGregor posted on Twitter, along with a mocking picture of himself side-by-side with Floyd Mayweather Snr.

18/18 Mayweather confirms “It’s official!" replied Mayweather on Instagram, along with a short promotional video confirming the involvement of Showtime. Getty Images

Conor McGregor: It’s the N-O, T-O, R-I, O-U-S, you just, lay down, slow. Recognise a real Don when you see one (recites The Notorious B.I.G’s Going back to Cali). Shout out to the greatest of all time, The Notorious B.I.G.

What’s up New York City?

50 Cent’s a b****. You (Mayweather) and 50 are two fake money b**ches. He’s bankrupt and you’re about to be. It should be 50, nah. Bentley, nah. We owe out bollocks to the IRS, yah yah yah. Sing it for me beautiful, yah, yah.

I got Floyd a gift. This is Jay-Z’s new album, 4:44. I want you to take this and listen to it and learn. Learn how to build and maintain a real empire, not a fake empire and when you’re done with it, send it on to 50 and when you do, tell em Blanco sent ya.

Let’s address the race. A lot of media seem to be saying I’m against black people. That’s absolutely f***ing ridiculous. Do they not know I’m half black? Yeah, I’m half back from the belly button down.

And just to show that that’s squashed here’s a present for my beautiful, black, female fans (thrusts hips).

The coat’s polar bear. I’m a cold c***.

The Irishman met with a mixed reception in New York City ( Getty )

F*** you. Do something. Someone do something about this polar bear coat I’ve got on.

Someone come up and stop me walking around this place like I own it.

I don‘t give a f*** how hot it is outside, I’m still wearing this s***.

Hey weasel (at Showtime executive Stephen Espinoza). Tell those f***ing Showtime b**ches to turn the air conditioning up. The champ champ’s rocking polar bear tonight.

New York, New York. What a f***ing city. What a city. To come back here, where I made history. I became the first fighter in UFC history to win two world titles simultaneously.

Thank you all, I’m blown away by the support. All Floyd’s side can suck this d***.

Floyd Mayweather: Hard work! Hard work! Hard work! Hard work! Hard work! Yeah.

Mayweather got the better of his rival at the third press conference ( Getty )

I don’t just smell victory, I don’t just smell victory, you know what I smell? I smell a b**ch.

All money, it ain’t good money. Hey, point to the easy work. Yo, point to the b**ch. Yo, point to the quitter.

CM: (Flips the bird, points to groin): Point to that.

FM: This b**ch quit once, this b**ch quit twice, but, b**ch, you quit three times? You ho.

Where the bag at? Yeah. Yeah. Take a picture of motherf***ing greatness. You all in my face (to photographer)

Yo, yo, DJ, turn the music on for the strippers (throws money up).

CM: They’re all f**ing ones!

FM: That’s all you’re worth you b**ch

CM: Where’s the real money at? ... f***ing ones.

FM: All work is what? All work is what? All work is what? Well point to the easy work then.

Yeah. We just getting started baby. Yeah. We just getting started.

Dana White, I wanna take my hat off to you and tell you you done a f***ing remarkable job, 21 years. And guess what, me and you is getting that money, me and you.

We ain’t got to dress up. Guess what, this (McGregor) ain’t s*** but a circus, come on. And a p*ssy. I ain’t never quit and never will.

Yeah. Yo. (Floyd calls out to his entourage).

The media tour ends in London on Friday night ( Getty )

CM: Take them high heels off.

(Mayweather’s entourage surrounds McGregor)

FM: Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Whassup?

CM: Pick them one dollar bills up b**ch. All you b**ches pick up them one dollar bills right here.

FM: Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah.

CM: (To member of Mayweather’s entourage) F***ing juice head b**ch. Look at you you blown up b**ch. You couldn’t run up and down out there without being out of breath you f***ing fat b**ch.

FM: Yeah.

He’s a con artist, he’s a quitter. Real fighters don’t quit. Real fighters don’t quit. You f***ing idiot.

CM: F*** you

FM: You f***ing idiot.

CM: Look at them high heels. Take them high heels of you little f***ing squirt.

FM: You f***ing idiot. You f***ng circus clown. You ho. You stripper you b*** and you know it. And you know it.

I run the show, this is my ho and I threw one dollar bills on this b**ch.

Yeah that’s a $3 million fighter, this is an $800 million fighter.

I ain’t running nowhere but to the bank.

Brooklyn, what’s up? (crowd boos). That’s what I like, all you’re doing is putting money in my account.

That’s what I like.

Mayweather steals a flag during McGregor press conference

CM: You pay a ho.

FM: (to crowd) You all want more?

CM: The stripper b**ches on the payroll.

FM: You all want more?

CM: (to female in the crowd) You’re looking good baby. You deserve better.

FM: 21 years

CM: F*** you and your time difference.

FM: Five weight classes and ya’ll choose a quitter? They say if you quit once, you will quit twice. But three times? Ah, man.

But I love my guy Dana White, he’s a smart motherf**er. Dana White pimpin’ this b**ch.

You what’s up we gonna pose the fighters or what?