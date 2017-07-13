Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor went face to face for the second time this week, as they clashed in Toronto for the second leg of their whistle-stop press tour.

Many felt that Mayweather edged the first meeting in Los Angeles, but there was no doubting that McGregor won the war of words at the second press conference.

McGregor ridiculed Mayweather's tax problems, landed a low blow with a comment about his rumoured reading difficulties and even turned his fire on the Showtime chief exec, Stephen Espinoza.

Read the full transcript from the explosive second press conference below...

Dana White: What’s up Toronto, how are you tonight? So when we were putting this deal together I told these guys, ‘You don’t do a world tour without stopping in Canada, baby’. And as usual you never fail to deliver. We love you very much. Alright, let’s get this show started.

The reigning, defending 155lb champion of the UFC, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor!

Conor McGregor: Does this mic work? Well then f*** that mic!

[McGregor slaps other mic off lectern stand]

On the count of three I want everyone in this arena to scream at the top of your lungs, ‘F*** the Mayweathers!’ One, two, three!

It didn't take long for things to get heated in Toronto ( Getty )

[Crowd scream]

CM: No, no, no, no, no. We can do better than that. When I count to three, I want this entire arena to scream, ‘F*** the Mayweathers!’

[Crowd scream]

CM: He won’t do s***! He'll do f***ing nothing.

And while we’re at it, f*** Showtime too, you little weasel. Look at you, you little f***ing weasel [points at Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza]. I can see it in your eyes, you’re a f***ing b****. Cut my mic off? Cut the champ, champ’s mic off? Hell no.

You f***ing weasel [points at Espinoza] and you f***ing b**** [points at Mayweather].

They’re trying to set me up at every turn out here. They’re trying to catch me off guard. Try to see me in an uncomfortable position. But I thrive in uncomfortable positions.

There is nothing these [guys] can do, to phase me. 28 years of age. I’m getting fight cheques and promoter cheques. When Floyd was 28 he was on Oscar De La Hoya’s undercard. And that’s just facts.

The crowd was firmly in McGregor's favour ( Getty )

What’s up Toronto?! What’s up Ireland?!

Floyd is an old, weak, b****.

[Crowd starts ‘Ole, ole, ole’ chant]

CM: Sing it to me! I want you to sing it to me [points to crowd], and I want you to dance [points at Mayweather]. Dance for me, boy.

I’m not f***ing leaving!

Fifty strippers on his payroll, this man has. What the f*** is he doing with that strip club? What the f***. Fifty stripper b****es on his payroll! Shoutout to all the strippers b****es on his payroll!

At least Rob Kardashian only had one. He has fifty!

I’m not getting off this mic. I want him to come and take this mic off me, otherwise I’m taking over this whole s***. It’s right here, it’s right here, stop me. You won’t do s***.

Toronto, Toronto, what a f***ing city. What a city, what a city. I was here one time, two years ago, three years ago. I was also on a world tour. I was also facing an unconquerable quest. I was facing the then pound-for-pound number one fighter on the planet, Jose Aldo.

McGregor won the war of words ( Getty )

They said the same things then, as they’re saying now. They said I had no chance. They said I’m in over my head. They said he kicks too hard. Too many weapons. The Irish man is going to fall short, he doesn’t stand a hope. It took me 13 seconds.

I just want to speak to all the boxing p***ies, all the little p***ies, supposed experts. You’re f***ing crazy if you think this man stands a chance. His head is too small. One shot, is all it takes me. Check the facts. I bounce heads off the canvas and dribble that s***.

He tip-tap-toes to a decision. He’s never even fought a day in his life. He’s a runner, he’s boxing’s biggest b****.

Shoutout Drizzy Drake. Started from the bottom now I’m here! [Dances].

Life is so f***ing good. How do I look? What the f*** is he wearing? He looks like a little breakdancer or something, a little 12-year-old breakdancer little b****. What the f***? He’s 40! You’re 40 years of age.

[Walks over to Mayweather].

Dress your f***ing age! Carrying a school bag on stage. What are you doing with a school bag on stage? You can’t even read! 40 years old, carrying a school bag. The man doesn’t even f***ing read.

Toronto I love you all. Thank you all so much. It’s an honur for me to come here. It’s a f***ing honour. I love each and every one of you.

Showtime executives, just know that no matter what situation you put me in, I always come out on top!

[Crowd starts ‘Ole, ole, ole’ chant]

Mayweather v McGregor : Tale of the tape

Leonard Ellerbe: At this time, the record speaks for itself. He’s the best to ever do it. Toronto, yes, none other than former 12-time world champion in five different weight classes, the highest paid athlete ever, TBE, the man who is going to kick his a**, let’s give it up Toronto for none other than Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather!

[Mayweather picks up cup of coffee]

CM: Two sugars. Two sugars, b****.

[Crowd chants ‘Pay your taxes’]

Floyd Mayweather Jnr: Hard work!

Audience: Dedication!

FM: Hard work!

[Crowd boos]

A: Dedication!

FM: Hard work!

A: Dedication!

FM: Hard work!

A: Dedication!

FM: One thing we do know, one thing we do know, one thing we do know, the f***ing fans can’t fight for you.

CM: Shut your f***ing mouth.

FM: We not talking about being at the top one year, two years, three years, four years, motherf***er. 21 years!

Yeh! And they said I’m the motherf***er that can’t read? B****, I do numbers, I make money. You know my middle name, b****!

CM: You owe money.

FM: I do? Let me see the bag! [Mayweather opens backpack on stage]. Yeh he was right, yeh, the bag got books and we gonna show you what the books look like. If you believe in yourself like you say you believe in yourself, bet your whole fight cheque, you b****!

CM: No f***ing problem. Send the contract kid, it’s done.

FM: Let me see what it look like, grab me one [Mayweather crew member gets cheque], let me see what it look like. See if this b**** want to bet this.

CM: Do what you’re told, b****. Do what you’re told, b****.

FM: You know, you know. You know, I like you.

CM: You love me.

FM: You f***ing idiot, you f***ing idiot, that’s the f*** you are. You punk! This your boss, you b**** [points to White].

CM: Good one.

FM: And y’all got the f***ing nerves to believe in a f***ing fighter that like to f***ing quit? This is a f***ing quitter!

Turn the pressure up, I don’t quit, I don’t fold under pressure. I’m the best and I know I’m the best. B****, you know I’m the best. Don’t you ever tell me s*** about a f***ing $3 million fighter. Not no more.

Yeh, we just getting heated up.

[Crowd chants ‘Conor, Conor, Conor’]

[Mayweather walks over to White]

FM: Dana, I can never disrespect you. I’ve known you for 21 years. You’ve done a hell of a job with this company and I wanna continue to watch you grow. I want to watch you continue to build the UFC, because it’s all about combat sports. You’ve done a hell of a job. No matter what I said about you in the past.

As a man, I look at your face and apologise and tell you I’m sorry, but you’ve done a hell of a job with this company.

Showtime. August 26, it’s showtime! Yeh, yeh, we heating up now, baby. Yeh! They all said, they said I was too small, they said I run like a b****, but goddamit, 49-0, yeh motherf***er, I run it into the motherf***ing bank.

Oh, and I love what I got on. I’m wearing that Toronto flag. I look good in that Toronto gear! Yeh, yeh, I feel good. I’m 40, but I look 20.

CM: And you act 10.

FM: Hey he told me, hey. You see, I’m not going to go there. I’m a’go there in the last press conference, I ain’t gonna go there right now. And we talk about females.

Because we already know this b**** right here, he like to quit. [Mayweather taps lectern]. What the f*** is that? What the f*** is that? Talking about how tough you is. Talking about you got pride in you. Talking about you are killers. Real killers don’t quit. Real killers don’t quit.

CM: You don’t even know nothing about true fighting. You’ve never been in there. You’re against little boxers afraid. You’re against a different animal here, Floyd.

FM: Shut the f*** up, b****.

CM: Shut your mouth.

FM: Shut the f*** up.

CM: Shut your mouth. They want you off this stage. You’re embarrassing yourself up there.

[Mayweather gets Irish flag from the crowd and wears it on his shoulders]

Mayweather irritated McGregor by posing with an Irish flag ( Getty )

[Crowd boos]

[McGregor takes Mayweather’s backpack on stage]

[Crowd cheers]

CM: You do something with that flag, I’ll f*** you up.

[Mayweather squats on stage with Irish flag on his shoulders while McGregor rummages through the backpack and pulls out a few wads of cash]

CM: That’s it? That’s it?! There’s about five grand in here! There’s about five grand in here! F*** me. Just know, you do something with that flag you ain’t getting this bag or this money back and I’m going to f*** you up on this stage.

[Mayweather turns back to the crowd with flag on his shoulders]

FM: Yeh I’m going to keep this souvenir. Can I keep this souvenir?

[Mayweather offers the flag back to fan in crowd, but then offers it to McGregor]

[McGregor takes the flag, then throws it at Mayweather]

FM: [Laughs] I like you, I like you.

Canada! Hard work!

A: Dedication!

[Crowd boos]

FM: Hard work! Hard work! Yeh!

CM: I swear, I’m a bit sick of hearing from you.

FM: Dana White, Dana White, Dana White, you the boss. Dana White, you fly. Dana White, me and you got money. We know who got the money. We don’t gotta wear suits. The real men that got money don’t gotta wear suits.

CM: What about Ellerbe? Will you feed that motherf***er?

FM: Toronto, I love you guys. I’m out.