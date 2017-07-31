1/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor embarked on a whistle-stop four date press tour to promote their forthcoming fight. Here are the highlights - and lowlights. Getty Images

2/35 Conor McGregor certainly got the better of his opponent at the last press conference, in London. Getty Images

3/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures Mayweather's taunts were frequently drowned out by the boisterous London crowd. Getty Images

4/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures The two men were involved in a bad-tempered face off at the start of the London presser. Getty Images

5/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures Mayweather and McGregor threw their first verbal jabs in LA. Getty Images

6/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures The undefeated boxer and the Irish UFC champion kicked off the four-city promotional tour for their Aug. 26 bout on Tuesday 11 July, facing off in front of 11,000 fans in downtown Los Angeles. Getty Images

7/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures McGregor and Mayweather traded clever insults and profane boasts with their familiar flair as they begin to sell a boxing match that could be much more entertaining before the opening bell. Getty Images

8/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures McGregor was the crowd favorite as he made fun of Mayweather's IRS troubles and promised to flatten an aging fighter. Getty Images

9/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures But Mayweather rose to the promotional challenge, leading his own fans in a call-and-response that derided the mixed martial artist as "easy work!" AFP/Getty Images

10/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures It didn't take long for things to get heated between the two men. Getty Images

11/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures McGregor will meet Mayweather in Las Vegas on August 26 under normal boxing rules. AFP/Getty Images

12/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures Although the 40-year-old Mayweather acknowledged his skills have declined, he says he has "more than enough" to beat a rookie boxer. Getty Images

13/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures Dana White was needed to split the two men up towards the end of the press conference, as tempers flared. AFP/Getty Images

14/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures McGregor was not happy that his microphone had been cut off. AFP/Getty Images

15/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures Drake got the Toronto press conference off to a lively start. Getty Images

16/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures McGregor blasted Mayweather and fight promoters Showtime during the second leg of the pair's media tour ahead of next month's bout. Getty Images

17/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures The Irishman declared to a raucous crowd of 16,000 in Toronto: "Does this mic work? Then f*** that mic." Getty Images

18/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures Addressing Showtime executive vice president Stephen Espinoza, he added: "F*** Showtime too you little weasel - I can see it in your eyes that you're a little b****. Getty Images

19/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures "Cut my mic off? Cut the champ's mic off? Hell no. "They're trying to throw me off and set me in an uncomfortable position but I thrive in uncomfortable positions." Getty Images

20/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures "I'm 28 years old and I'm getting fight cheques and promoter cheques. When Floyd was 28 he was on Oscar de la Hoya's under card. "Floyd is an old, weak b****. "He's never fought a day in his life; he's a runner, he's boxing's biggest b****." Getty Images

21/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures McGregor was the fan favourite in Toronto. Getty Images

22/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures Mayweather was booed throughout by the crowd, who chanted "pay your taxes" at the American in response to reports the 40-year-old still owes the Internal Revenue Service millions of dollars from his 2015 fight against Manny Pacquiao. Getty Images

23/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures Mayweather tried to intimidate McGregor in Toronto. Getty Images

24/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures Responding to a McGregor quip that he cannot read, Mayweather - who had produced a cheque 100million US dollars on Tuesday - said: "They said I'm the mother f***** that can't read: I do numbers, I make money." Getty Images

25/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures Mayweather, who then took an Irish flag from the crowd and draped himself in it, continued to direct insults at McGregor before the pair were separated. Getty Images

26/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures Once again, the press conference concluded with Dana White on hand to split the two men up. Getty Images

27/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures The Mayweather vs McGregor world media tour stormed into New York on Thursday with the fighters unleashing more profanity-laced attacks on each other as they looked to build up interest in their light middleweight boxing bout. Getty Images

28/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures On the third stop of four-day, four-city barnstorming blitz to promote their Aug. 26 Las Vegas clash, the witty barbs that characterised their exchanges Los Angeles and Toronto were replaced by what appeared to be real venom. Getty Images

29/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) champion McGregor traded in the stylish suits he wore on the previous two legs of the tour for psychedelic pants and a furry white coat worn over a bare, tattooed chest. Getty Images

30/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures He strutted imperiously onto the Barclays Center stage to an Irish ballad and thunderous applause before flexing his muscles, striking poses and rattling off a dance step or two as he waited for the undefeated boxer. Getty Images

31/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures It looked for a moment as if the circus was going to take a turn for the worse when McGregor, who addressed the 40-year-old Mayweather as "boy" in Toronto, let a howling crowd know he did not take the charges of racism seriously. Getty Images

32/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures "A lot of media have said I am against black people, that's absolutely ... ridiculous," McGregor roared. Getty Images

33/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures The Irishman, who at times during the earlier stops had appeared to get under Mayweather's skin, had no such luck in Brooklyn, where the American ignored the jibes and took selfies while McGregor barked in his ear. Getty Images

34/35 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures McGregor has been the undisputed favourite at each stop on the media tour, and can expect more of the same in London, but few give him any chance in the ring against one of the most skilled and tactically astute boxers of all time. Getty Images