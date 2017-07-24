For months and months, the prospect of undefeated PPV king Floyd Mayweather meeting two-weight UFC world champion Conor McGregor seemed little more than a pipe dream. But now the fight that nobody thought would ever happen is just a few weeks away.

Naturally, demand for the fight is completely unprecedented. The bout is expected to smash pay-per-view, betting and sponsorship records, and is tipped to become the most lucrative event in the history of combat sports.

Regardless of what you think about the sporting merit of the greatest defensive boxer of his generation fighting a man who has never been involved in a professional boxing match, there can be no doubt that this is the biggest event of a generation. So how do you get there?

Unfortunately, nabbing a ticket for this once-in-a-lifetime spectacle is a difficult process.

It’s going to be costly — especially for British fight fans who need to factor in travel expenses — and tough to track down a ticket.

It doesn't help that there has been a lot of confusion over where to buy tickets and how much they’re going to cost. But we're here to help!

Here’s everything you need to know about snagging a ticket for Mayweather vs McGregor…

When and where is the fight?

The fight will take place on August 26.

It will take place at the T-Mobile Arena, a multi-use indoor arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada. It hosts 20,000 people.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale at 6pm BST on Monday, July 24.

How much are the tickets going to cost?

They don’t come cheap. But then you knew that anyway, right?

Prices start at ‘just’ £390, but it has already been revealed that seats in this price bracket will have a limited availability.

Other tickets will be sold for £1,200, £2,000, £2,800, £4,000 and £5,900.

Fancy a ringside seat? That’ll be £7,750, please.

And how do I go about getting one?

Ticketmaster will be selling the tickets, so make sure you’re logged into their website in good time on Monday morning.

It’s also a good idea to register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan scheme.

In the words of Ticketmaster: “One thing both fighters can agree on: they’re committed to getting tickets in the hands of fans. Not scalpers or bots. Mayweather and McGregor are collaborating with Ticketmaster to use the #VerifiedFan platform to power their ticket release to KO bots and scalpers so more fans get access to tickets.”

What about buying one from a ticket resale marketplace?

Be careful. Websites such as StubHub and Viagogo have been selling tickets for the fight ahead of the official ticket sale, with many fans snapping them up for ridiculous prices.

And UFC president Dana White has warned that these tickets are not genuine.

And what happens if I miss out?

You’ll probably have to stump up the cash to watch on PPV — or try to convince a mate to invite you around for the evening.

Not keen on that idea? We’ll be live blogging the fight, if that helps. Following the action round by round will be just as good as being there, we guarantee it.

