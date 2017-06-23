UFC president Dana White has warned fans not to buy Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor tickets from “dirtball” touts, with ticket exchange websites already charging prices up to £5,000.

The eagerly anticipated fight – which will be McGregor’s professional boxing debut – will take place on August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena and fans are already desperate to secure their spot at the marquee event.

But after being informed that fans had already started snapping up tickets, White published a short statement on his Instagram page clarifying the ticket situation.

He insisted that tickets were not yet on sale – and that pricing has not even been discussed yet.

“A fan told me he bought six tickets already,” White wrote along with a picture of a booking confirmation for two tickets priced at £1,800 each.

“I want all fans to know that we have not even come up with a price for tickets yet and that tickets are not for sale yet.

“Don't get f*cked by these dirtballs trying to sell tickets already.

“When we announce tickets on sale – that’s when it's real.”

If Mayweather’s fight against Manny Pacquiao is anything to go by, tickets for the Las Vegas showdown are likely to be incredibly hard to come by.

19,000 tickets for that fight were handed out to sponsors, promoters, TV executives and celebrities, meaning that just 1,000 ended up going on general sale.