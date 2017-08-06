  1. Sport
  2. More Sports
  3. Boxing
  4. Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz refuses to rule out joining Floyd Mayweather's ring-walk ahead of the Conor McGregor fight

Diaz is McGregor's greatest rival and the only man to have beaten him in the UFC, and could join Mayweather's Money Team for their ring walk

Click to follow
The Independent Sport

Mayweather v McGregor: In numbers

Mayweather v McGregor: In numbers

  • 1/19 Mayweather v McGregor: In numbers

    What are the numbers behind the eagerly-anticipated super-fight between the two men?

    Getty

  • 2/19 Zero

    The number of defeats Mayweather has suffered in his 19-year professional career

    Getty Images

  • 3/19 1

    The number of times Mayweather has touched the canvas throughout his professional career. He came back to win the fight via a unanimous decision

    Getty Images

  • 4/19 2

    The number of UFC championship belts McGregor (briefly) held when he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205

    Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

  • 5/19 3

    The number of times McGregor has been defeated: losing to Artemji Sitenkov in 2008, Joseph Duffy in 2010 and Nate Diaz in 2016

    Getty Images

  • 6/19 12

    McGregor’s age when he began boxing at Crumlin Boxing Club under two-time Olympian Phil Sutcliffe

    Getty Images

  • 7/19 13

    The number of seconds it took McGregor to knock out José Aldo at UFC 194, to win the UFC Featherweight Championship

    Getty Images

  • 8/19 23

    The number of fights Mayweather has won by decision

    Getty Images

  • 9/19 25

    In 2016, Mayweather was ranked by ESPN as the greatest boxer, pound for pound, of the last 25 years

    Getty Images

  • 10/19 40

    Mayweather’s age. He is 12 years older than McGregor

    Getty Images

  • 11/19 46%

    Mayweather’s average connect rate, according to CompuBox and compiled over his past nine fights. It’s one of the best in the history of the sport

    Getty Images

  • 12/19 49

    The number of wins Mayweather has racked up in his professional career. He requires only one more to surpass Rocky Marciono’s flawless record of 49-0.

    Getty Images

  • 13/19 84-8

    £150,000 Mayweather’s sterling amateur record. He won the national Golden Glove championships at three different weight classes

    Getty Images

  • 14/19 $150,000

    The fine dished out to McGregor for throwing a bottle at Nate Diaz in a press conference ahead of UFC 202. The fine has delayed the announcement of a boxing match against Mayweather

    Getty Images

  • 15/19 1,650,000

    The pay-per-view buy rate for McGregor’s eagerly anticipated rematch against Diaz at UFC 202, making the event the most successful non-boxing PPV event in the history of fightsports

    Getty Images

  • 16/19 19,500,000

    The number of PPV buys Mayweather has garnered in his entire career

    Getty Images

  • 17/19 $34,000,000

    McGregor’s career earnings, as estimated by Forbes at the start of June 2017

    Getty Images

  • 18/19 $1,300,000,000

    The total revenue Mayweather has generated in his career

    Getty Images

  • 19/19 14,000,000,000

    The number of social media impressions Conor McGregor made in 2016

    Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

Nate Diaz has refused to rule out joining Floyd Mayweather’s ‘Money Team’ for his fight with Conor McGregor.

Jason Lee, who is close to the undefeated American boxer, told TMZ last month: “I'm from Stockton, California, and I was just in London with Floyd when the whole sh** went down with Conor and I'm going to make a call to Nate Diaz.

“I would love to see him walk out with Floyd. That would be awesome for the town.

  • Read more

Revealed: The secrets behind McGregor's underwater training sessions

“He's from Stockton, we're from Stockton, Stockton people are almost on the level of a Ferrari. We're going to keep doing what it takes to stay relevant.”

And Diaz, who is the only man to beat McGregor in the UFC, has not ruled out joining Mayweather on August 26.

“I don’t know man, that’s what I am hearing too,” Diaz said on The Roman Show, as he appeared to keep his options early.

Diaz has not fought in the Octagon since losing a decision to McGregor at UFC 202.

nate-diaz.jpg
Diaz may join Mayweather for his ring-walk (Getty)

The 32-year-old lightweight has commented previously that he will only consider a return to the UFC if he is granted a trilogy fight with McGregor, but sought to reassure his fans that he will be fighting again “sooner rather than later”.

“Time will tell,” Diaz added when asked when he will return and who he will fight. “We will see what happens in the coming months.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor - Showtime Trailer

“I am sure I’ll be there sooner than later, but I am just taking the summer off and checking out on something.”

Comments