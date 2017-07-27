Conor McGregor may be reunited with one of his fiercest rivals when he takes on Floyd Mayweather in his professional boxing debut on August 26.

A member of Mayweather’s ‘The Money Team’ entourage has revealed that the boxer has been in contact with UFC fighter Nate Diaz, over possibly joining him for his ring-walk at the T-Mobile Arena ahead of the McGregor fight.

Diaz is one of McGregor’s biggest rivals, and the only man to ever beat the Irishman in the UFC.

At UFC 196, Diaz stunned the world when he defeated McGregor via rear-naked choke, after Rafael dos Anjos had pulled out of the show at the last minute.

Diaz then lost to McGregor by a unanimous decision at UFC 202, in an epic fight widely considered one of the greatest bouts in recent years.

The pair have both expressed their interest in meeting in the Octagon one final time for a trilogy fight, although they could come face-to-face far earlier than originally anticipated if Mayweather has his way.

McGregor got his revenge in an epic five-round clash ( Getty )

Jason Lee, who is close to the undefeated American boxer, told TMZ: “I'm from Stockton, California, and I was just in London with Floyd when the whole sh** went down with Conor and I'm going to make a call to Nate Diaz.

“I would love to see him walk out with Floyd. That would be awesome for the town.'

“He's from Stockton, we're from Stockton, Stockton people are almost on the level of a Ferrari. We're going to keep doing what it takes to stay relevant.”

During the highly controversial world tour to promote the forthcoming fight, Mayweather repeatedly made references to Diaz’s victory at UFC 196, and taunted McGregor by referring to him as ‘Mr Tapout’.