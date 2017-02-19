Michael Watson is recovering at home after he was injured in a suspected car-jacking attempt in east London on Thursday, a spokesman for the former boxer has confirmed.

The 51-year-old, who was left disabled after suffering a near-fatal brain injury in his 1991 WBO super-middleweight title fight with Chris Eubank, was treated in hospital after the attack.

Watson’s carer, Lennard Ballack, was also admitted to hospital after he was sprayed in the eyes with a substance by one of the suspects.

The two victims were travelling through Chingford in Essex when their vehicle was struck from behind. Both were left prone on the floor after the attack, with the suspects leaving the scene in a different car.

A spokesman for Watson told the Press Association: “Somebody bumped into the back of the car that Michael and Lennard were in. There didn't appear to be any damage, but Lennard got out to speak to the people in the car behind them.

“From what I understand, the guys wound down their window and sprayed something in his eyes. The men then went to the car that Michael was in - he had his seatbelt half off by this point, and they dragged him out the car and along the floor. We are assuming it was an attempted car-jacking. The men then sprayed Lennard in the eyes again and drove away.”

The Metropolitan Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

A spokesman for the force confirmed officers were called to the scene shortly before 5pm to reports of an attempted robbery.

He said: “Two men, aged in their 50s, informed officers that they had been sprayed in the face with a suspected noxious substance by two suspects who attempted to steal the car.

”The male suspects fled the scene in a different vehicle. The victims were assessed at the scene by the London Ambulance Service before being taken to an east London hospital for further treatment - their injuries are not life-threatening.”

Additional reporting by PA