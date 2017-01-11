  1. Sport
  2. More Sports
  3. Boxing

Nick Blackwell 'unable to walk' and is a year away from recovery after latest head injury, his family reveal

Blackwell had surgery to remove part of his skull in November after taking part in an unsanctioned boxing session, eight months after he was left in a coma following a fight with Chris Eubank Jr

Click to follow
The Independent Online
50-nick-blackwell-rex.jpg
Nick Blackwell, left, is unable to walk after suffering a second brain injury in the space of eight months Rex

Former boxer Nick Blackwell is unable to walk after suffering a second serious head injury when he returned to sparring last November, and is around a year away from making a full recovery, according to his family.

26-year-old Blackwell suffered swelling on the brain and was left in a coma for the second time when he took part in a unsanctioned sparring session with Hasan Karkardi in November, having retired from boxing following his defeat by Chris Eubank Jr in March 2016.

Blackwell was rushed to hospital after the Eubank fight at London’s Wembley Arena, and although he did not require surgery, he was placed in a medically-induced coma that eventually led to his retirement in April.

  • Read more

Eubank Jr calls Blackwell's decision to box again 'absolute madness'

But the boxing world was left shocked in November when it emerged that Blackwell was in hospital again after returning to the ring, and he required an operation to remove part of his skull to reduce the pressure on his brain that had been caused by swelling. Trowbridge-born Blackwell will now require a second operation to replace the segment of his skull, and while his health is improving, his family stress that he faces a long road to recovery.

Speaking to the BBC, members of Blackwell’s family confirmed that he will not attend the British Boxing Board of Control’s hearing into the sparring incident, which takes place on Wednesday, where Karkardi and Liam Wilkins – the trainer who oversaw the session – will discover if they face further sanctions, having both been suspended last year.

Britain's current boxing world champions

Britain's current boxing world champions

  • 1/13 Anthony Joshua

    IBF heavyweight

    Getty

  • 2/13 Tony Bellew

    WBC cruiserweight

    Getty

  • 3/13 Nathan Cleverly

    WBA light heavyweight

    Getty

  • 4/13 James DeGale

    IBF super-middleweight

    Getty

  • 5/13 Billy-Joe Saunders

    WBO middleweight

    Getty

  • 6/13 Kell Brook

    IBF welterweight

    Getty

  • 7/13 Ricky Burns

    WBA light welterweight

    Getty

  • 8/13 Terry Flanagan

    WBO lightweight

    Getty

  • 9/13 Carl Frampton

    WBA featherweight

    Getty

  • 10/13 Lee Selby

    IBF featherweight

    Getty

  • 11/13 Jamie McDonnell

    WBA bantamweight

    Getty

  • 12/13 Lee Haskins

    IBF bantamweight

    Getty

  • 13/13 Khalid Yafai

    WBA super flyweight

    Getty

Blackwell cannot remember the sparring session, and his former trainer, Gary Lockett, told the BBC that he was “stupid” for returning to the ring when his health was at risk.

However, Lockett also accepted that he and Blackwell’s family and friends had underestimated how much he was missing the sport, and that he still had their full support to aid his recovery however long it takes.

Nick Blackwell withdraws Chris Eubank Jr comments

"We thought that was all going very well and while we knew Nick missed boxing, we obviously didn't realise the extent to which he missed it," Lockett told the BBC.

"This is a long, long old road," Lockett said.

nick-blackwell-rex.jpg

Blackwell suffered the original injury in a fight against Eubank Jnr (Rex)

"It isn't like last time where no-one can believe how well he seems or how lucky he has been.

"I think we are winning at the moment but it is a long way to go.

"Nick has been a fool for what he has done, but we won't stop caring about him because of that and everyone is behind him with his recovery."

Comments