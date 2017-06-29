Nigel Benn and Steve Collins have agreed to come out of retirement for a shock rematch despite both being over 50.

The duo have not fought since the 1990s with Benn retiring from the sport following his defeat to the Dubliner in 1996, his second loss to Collins of his career.

Benn has tentatively explored the possibility of coming back to the sport but a much-anticipated rematch with great rival Chris Eubank has never come to fruition.

But now 53-year-old Benn and 52-year-old Collins have agreed to go toe to toe for a third time.

"It's about the final chapter," Benn told the BBC. "It's about closure. I was going backwards and forwards with Chris and I thought: 'I wouldn't have a problem with Steve.' So I asked him if he wants to fight. He said yes. No mucking about."

Pending a licence from the British Boxing Board of Control the fight will take place in October or November of this year although could be held further afield should the BBBC not grant one.

While Benn is looking to put an exclamation point on his career Collins is merely looking for one final payday.

"It's just about money, a payday which will allow me to buy some more land," he said. "I have no problem for Nigel. I have a lot of respect. I like him."