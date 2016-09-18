  1. Sport
  2. More Sports
  3. Boxing

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Liam Smith: Mexican records ninth-round stoppage to win WBO light middleweight title

Smith was knocked down in the seventh round before a body shot ended the bout in the ninth

saul-alverez.jpg
Saul Alvarez beat Liam Smith to win the WBO light middleweight title Getty

Liverpool's Liam Smith lost his WBO light-middleweight title when he was knocked out by Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in Texas on Saturday night.

Mexico's Alvarez claimed his 28-year-old opponent's crown in the ninth round at the AT&T Stadium, Smith failing to beat the count after being dumped to the canvas by a fierce body shot.

Smith was previously unbeaten and had won his last eight fights by knockout - but that record went with the Briton's third defence of his title.

Britain's current boxing world champions

Britain's current boxing world champions

  • 1/12 Tyson Fury

    WBA and WBO heavyweight

    Getty

  • 2/12 Anthony Joshua

    IBF heavyweight champion

    Getty

  • 3/12 Tony Bellew

    WBC cruiserweight

    Getty

  • 4/12 James DeGale

    IBF super-middleweight

    Getty

  • 5/12 Billy-Joe Saunders

    WBO middleweight

    Getty

  • 6/12 Kell Brook

    IBF welterweight

    Getty

  • 7/12 Anthony Crolla

    WBA lightweight

    Getty

  • 8/12 Terry Flanagan

    WBO lightweight

    Getty

  • 9/12 Lee Selby

    IBF featherweight

    Getty

  • 10/12 Carl Frampton

    WBA featherweight

    Getty

  • 11/12 Jamie McDonnell

    WBA bantamweight

    Getty

  • 12/12 Lee Haskins

    IBF bantamweight

    Getty

Alvarez looked the sharper of the two from the start and although Smith produced a tidy combination with his opponent on the ropes in the fifth, the Briton's prospects were not enhanced by a cut above his right eye.

Smith was in trouble in the second minute of the seventh round when he was dumped to the canvas by two right hooks from the Mexican - and the Briton finished the round on the back foot.

liam-smith.jpg
Liam Smith lost his WBO light middleweight title to Alvarez (Getty)

The contest ended two rounds later when Alvarez followed a left hook to the head with a crunching blow into Smith's ribs which sent the Briton to the canvas.

PA

Comments